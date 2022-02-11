During campaign season, the landscape blooms with a special kind of flower – the political sign.
Unlike wildflowers which are welcome anywhere, putting campaign signs on public lands is illegal. So before planting that sign, learn the law and keep Texas beautiful.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) only controls the location of commercial signs, and never controls the content of any signage. People with questions about what may be on a political sign should contact the Texas Ethics Commission at 512-463-5800.
Where can I place political signs?
You can place signs anywhere so long as they are not in the highway right of way or in a location that poses a safety hazard (e.g. blocking sight to a driveway). Keep in mind that signs cannot be placed on trees, telephone poles, traffic signals, fences, or any other objects in the right of way. Always make sure to check with local authorities (cities, counties, homeowner’s associations, etc.) as they may have their own restrictions.
When can I place political signs?
Cities and counties may have their own time restrictions for political signs; however, TxDOT does not enforce any timing restrictions.
What should I do if there is a sign on private property posing a safety hazard?
If you believe a sign or signs create a safety hazard, you should contact the local law enforcement as they can have the owner remove or relocate the sign(s).
What should I do if I see signs in the Right of Way?
Signs cannot be placed on the right of way as per the Texas Transportation Code. “A sheriff, constable, or other trained volunteer authorized by the commissioners court of a county may confiscate a sign placed in violation.” For state-maintained highways, your local TxDOT district office also has the authority to remove signs located on state owned right of way.
For any other questions concerning political signs along Texas highways, contact the TxDOT Commercial Signs Regulatory Program via email at: RPW_OutdoorAdvertising@TxDOT.gov or by phone at 512-416-3030.
