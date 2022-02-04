The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture has two upcoming events planned for February.
The Downtown Wharton Galentine's Stroll is slated for Feb. 10 from 5-8 p.m. and the Developing The Leader Within You 10-week live virtual masterclass starts Feb. 21.
Galentine's Day is a day for women to celebrate their by shopping at local boutiques and having a dinner out. Participating merchants include:
Branded Bliss, 308 W. Milam St.
Colorado River Market and The Sweet Spot, 314 W. Milam St.
Selections on the Square, 104 S. Houston St.
Gracie James Boutique, 111 S. Polk St.
JT’s This and That, 232 W. Milam St.
Collector’s Alley, 210 N. Houston St.
Bohemian Rhapsody II, 134 W. Milam St.
Bohemian Rhapsody Shoppe on the Corner, 146 W. Milam St.
Kapeesh Marketing, 247 W. Milam St.
Mattress Discounters, 204 W. Milam St.
Montgomery Gallery and Frame, 110 S. Houston St.
Beni’s Italian, 301 W. Milam St.
Developing The Leader Within You
Objectives for the class include Character Building, Creating Positive Change, Attitude, and much more. The class is $350 and registration is online at https://brushfire.com/class/524664.
