Hiring nurses key to OakBend’s COVID recovery

OakBend Medical Center, like most hospitals in the country, continues to suffer the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our culture has been terribly disrupted by the pandemic,” OakBend CEO Joe Freudenberger said Jan. 11 during a quarterly community breakfast. “We’ve lost a lot of nurses who have chosen to move into other careers, we’ve lost nurses who have chosen to go on travel assignments.
“And a lot of the work that’s done in a hospital in particular is very team oriented. And when you disrupt the whole team, they go off hither and yon or retire altogether, you can well imagine that the teamwork goes out the door with them. And so we’re having to rebuild that.”
Speaking before a small group at the Wharton hospital, Freudenberger said there are other areas of care that took a hit, but nothing like nursing.
“It’s not unique to nursing, there have been other areas like respiratory therapy that have had similar but not as extensive disruption,” he said. “Nursing is the one that really got hit hard. So we’re still trying to move out those that have chosen to take these travel assignments, these high dollar contracts, because we find that they don’t have loyalty to the community, the loyalty to good quality care, loyalty to OakBend. So that is the evolution that we’re under way with right now.”
Freudenberger said nursing isn’t the only area where OakBend is cleaning house.
“We made a strategic decision to move away from our existing physician emergency department group,” he said. “So we now have a new group of emergency department doctors that are going to be populating our ERs (emergency rooms). Right now we’re going through a transition phase. So we don’t have full-timers, we have part-timers.”
He said the doctors in place will do fine until permanent replacements are found.
“They’re great doctors that are all boarded as emergency medicine doctors, but they’re not permanent doctors. And until we get permanent doctors, we have the same challenge with the nurses as we do with the doctors, they don’t have loyalty to the community and the organization that we seek and we believe is a is a hallmark of what OakBend offers its communities,” he said. “So that is underway. I expect we will see more and more full-timers over the course of the next couple three months.”
Freudenberger said inpatient care remains a COVID casualty in Wharton but they are working to restore it.
“We had an inpatient unit operational before COVID hit. We intend to reestablish that. Our chief nursing officer … is working hard to do that along with moving these temporary nurses out of our organization. So that is on her priority list to get this established,” he said.
Despite the struggles with personnel, Freudenberger said the Wharton hospital is still able to provide a host of services to the community. There are general surgeons who visit on a regular schedule. He said services such as colonoscopies, cardiology, general surgery and more are done here.
On a final note, Freudenberger gave a construction update.
“So the project across the way has been a journey. We had intended to build that out last year. And unfortunately, the pricing came in above the funding. And so now we’re working on trying to rescope the project so that we can do it within the funding that we have,” he said. “Costs have gone up more than I think they should have gone up. So that to me is an indicator that the contractor that we’re working with may not really have a true interest in doing that project.”
He said the work being done at the hospital is for physician offices. He said he was unaware of the details behind construction work going on next door at the former South Texas Medical Clinics facility.
