Sheriff replacing totaled patrol car

With one vehicle totaled and another damaged when two Wharton County Sheriff’s Office vehicles collided on March 21, Sheriff Shannon Srubar found himself going before the commissioners court April 11 to seek a replacement patrol car.
While he was there, he had several other agenda items to deal with, taking up the lion’s share of the hour-long meeting.
Regarding the damaged vehicles, the commissioners (minus Doug Mathews, who was absent) voted to accept a $11,300 settlement from insurance for the totaled 2018 Ford Explorer. They then turned around and granted Srubar permission to purchase a replacement vehicle for under $50,000, with an additional $10,000 to outfit it with law enforcement equipment. Some of that money will come from the insurance settlement and the rest from the sheriff’s office budget.
After the meeting, Srubar said the accident happened on County Road 453 while patrol offers were searching for a stolen vehicle.
“The first patrolman started to come to a stop in the correct lane of traffic. The patrolman following went to pass the first patrol vehicle to its left, traveling approximately 35 miles per hour,” Srubar said. “The front patrolman went to conduct a U-turn, not realizing the second unit was passing. One patrol car totaled. One patrol vehicle getting fixed. One deputy went to the ER to be checked out, but everyone checked out fine. These deputies were out doing their job looking for the bad guy, and unfortunately this event occurred. I’m thankful nobody was injured.”
In court, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Srubar is having difficulty getting new vehicles and wants permission to buy one regionally off the lot.
“Like most law enforcement offices across the state, our sheriff is having trouble locating and acquiring new patrol vehicles,” Spenrath said. “You may recall we ordered six new vehicles for this current budget year, 2023. And they still haven’t arrived. We’re in April. He ordered them I believe in late December, possibly even November, and they’re still not here. And a fourth of the year is gone … And so bottom line is he can’t afford to lose any more vehicles.”
Spenrath said Srubar is “going to try to buy it as local and as close as he can … abiding by any requisite statutory bidding requirements.”
The commissioners voted to accept a $26,726 donation from the Wharton County 100 Club for physical fitness equipment placed in the new sheriff’s office Training and Emergency Operation Center.
“I really want to take the time to recognize the 100 Club,” Srubar said. “I want to thank you for recognizing the importance of physical fitness and law enforcement. I think we all know if we’ve done any research on this that studies have shown that physical fitness has a direct impact on reducing injuries, personal wellbeing, even sometimes, I would say, work performance. Agencies must make sure their officers are physically fit and mentally healthy to do their job. And I think it’s just one more tool in the tool basket that we have here in Wharton County to ensure our guys are fit for duty and ready to get to work.”
The equipment has already been installed. The action by the commissioners was to formally accept the donation and to place the equipment in the department’s inventory.
Andy Kirkland, representing the 100 Club, said the organization is pleased to help.
“What we’re supposed to be doing is trying to support law enforcement anyways as we can. This looks like a real good opportunity to just invest in the wellbeing of the officers that are here, but will help with officer retention as well as with recruitment. So, 100 Club is very proud to be able to do this,” Kirkland said.
The final item related to the sheriff’s office involved fixing an error that occurred in 2010. Judge Spenrath said the court approved an overtime resolution for officers in October of 2010, but “the actual words weren’t put into the policy.” He explained the law enforcement salaries are governed at the federal level due to the 12-hour shifts officers work. That means they work 84 hours per pay period versus the 80 that other employees do.
The action by the court puts the policy into writing, even though the county has been following it all this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.