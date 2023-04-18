Sheriff replacing totaled patrol car

Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar

With one vehicle totaled and another damaged when two Wharton County Sheriff’s Office vehicles collided on March 21, Sheriff Shannon Srubar found himself going before the commissioners court April 11 to seek a replacement patrol car.

While he was there, he had several other agenda items to deal with, taking up the lion’s share of the hour-long meeting.

