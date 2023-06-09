The Wharton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place June 2 at The Meadows Apartment Complex, 501 West Willow Lane.
“While nobody was injured, someone easily could have been,” the department said in a news release. “Responding officers did locate spent rounds and WPD are hot and heavy on piecing together those involved. A shooting that doesn’t injure anyone is STILL a shooting, and we won’t act as if it didn’t happen. Those responsible will be located and prosecuted.”
