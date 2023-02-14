School board votes down 4-day week

A proposal to switch to a four-day school week next year was voted down 4-3 at the Feb. 9 meeting of the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees.
The proposal was first made during the January board meeting and voted on Thursday following several people making public comments and a presentation to the board by Deputy Superintendent Denise Ware.
Trustees Curtis Evans, Fed Johnson, and Philip Henderson voted in favor of the four-day week and trustees Sherrell Speer, Ann Witt, Doris Teague, and Miguel Santes voted against.
During public comments at the start of Thursday’s meeting nine people addressed the board about the four-day week, six – all teachers – speaking in favor, and three – all community members – speaking against.
In her presentation, Ware said a survey sent to parents showed a 68% response rate.
“So usually, if you know anything about surveys, usually don’t get that high of a percentage of people to respond. It’s usually in the 15 to 20% range. Here you can see what the results say,” she said, pointing to a slide presentation of the results. “Parents survey came back, ‘I would be in favor of a four-day school week’ at 68.91%. Those that said they would not be in favor at 31.09%. Let’s look at teachers. We heard from a group of them, some that wanted to share their voice. But we also have data to support what they’ve already shared. You have 91.67% of the teachers have said they will be in favor of this and 8.33% said they were not.”
To address the concern about where students could go on Fridays when school is not in session, representatives from Communities in Schools, Boys and Girls Club, and Just Do It Now spoke about their programs and their ability to serve more students than they currently are.
Trustee Miguel Santes said he added up the number of students the three organizations could handle and it came up to 590 of the 1,800 in the district. He asked what would happen with the remaining 1,300.
Superintendent Michael O’Guin answered, saying just because they don’t go to one of the programs doesn’t mean they don’t have a place to go or are unsupervised. Ware said the students do have some place to go because most of the weeks on the current calendar are four-day weeks and the three organizations are not at capacity.
Trustee Fred Johnson said he researched several of the districts in the state that currently have a four-day week and said he found no evidence of problems related to the students having Fridays off.
“I didn’t see increase in the amount of, quote unquote, juvenile delinquency activity or anything like that,” he said. “So to your point, the kids are with their families or their with the friend of the family, they’re doing something, but they’re not out in those areas that I checked, there was no uptick in juvenile delinquency issues.”
Ware and several of the teachers who spoke during public comment said among the benefits of having a four-day week is improvement in teacher retention and recruitment.
“Educators having time to collaborate and develop gives them an opportunity to be better in class, and to be more effective for students,” Ware said. “Yes, they are fatigued. A truck driver can only drive so many hours before he’s forced off the road because he’s fatigued. The airlines only let the pilots fly for so long because they’re fatigued. The educators are telling us they’re leaving the profession because they’re fatigued. So what are we going to do about it? Once again, let’s think creatively.”
Representatives from the district made trips to three, rural East Texas districts that have implemented the four-day week to conduct research. Among the results Ware reported were, “student dropout rates declined, disciplinary referrals decrease, student and teacher attendance improves, you get the savings that you know, have a shift in extracurricular activities and personal business is done on Fridays, and we can make up school cancellations on those Fridays.”
