School board votes down 4-day week

Wharton ISD math specialist Fritz Zarate speaks to the board of trustees Thursday evening in favor of the district moving to a four-day school week next year. The board voted it down 4-3 with trustees Curtis Evans, Fed Johnson, and Philip Henderson in favor and trustees Sherrell Speer, Ann Witt, Doris Teague, and Miguel Santes voting against.

 Photo by Joe Southern

A proposal to switch to a four-day school week next year was voted down 4-3 at the Feb. 9 meeting of the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees.

The proposal was first made during the January board meeting and voted on Thursday following several people making public comments and a presentation to the board by Deputy Superintendent Denise Ware.

