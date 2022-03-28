School board looks at policy changes

The Wharton Independent School District Board of Trustees is considering two changes to its board policy that should impact how much information a board member can request from administrators and also control what gets put on the board’s monthly agenda.
Trustee Rachel Rust presented on behalf of the board subcommittee that is reviewing board policy at the March 21 meeting. She said the committee, consisting of herself and board members Philip Henderson and Fred Johnson, propose it taking two board members to request that an item be placed on the agenda for consideration. They also recommend that the superintendent or others in administration be able to request board intervention if a trustee is seeking an abundance of information that takes him or her off their primary tasks.
“So, our committee believes that two people will keep the board from being hijacked by somebody,” she said.
She said the second person to make the request could be the board president. As it stands now, any trustee can request the board president or the superintendent place an item on the agenda. She said there is no incident facilitating the change, saying it comes from studying policy of other school districts.
“Since the president could be the separate second, then that would allow for the board to at least have two people who think it’s important enough to be on the agenda to go forward,” Rust said.
The second item is to help prevent a board member from taking administrators away from their primary tasks to chase after personal agendas.
“And then it’s kind of like, OK, so any one person can ask the administration to go on a wild rabbit chase every day, day after day after day, regardless of the fact that the board has said, these (other things) are our priorities,” Rust said.
She said the state Legislature made changes to the law impacting that and the local policy was adjusted accordingly.
“So this really isn’t a change in policy, it’s just to articulate that,” she said. “Here’s what you have to do so that everybody has the same information. And then if it becomes overly burdensome for the administration, that the board president can say, ‘we’re going to take this to a vote and let the majority of the board decide whether asking for all this information that somebody is asking for is in accordance with what we’ve set our goals on.’”
Trustee Sherrell Speer asked if that applied to Freedom of Information Act requests and Rust said it does not. She said FOIA requests from the public seek information from the school board rather than the administration. The policy impacts board members seeking information from the administration that may be frivolous or time-consuming.
No action was taking on the presentation, as it must first be reviewed by the legal department and then later returned to the board for a vote.
Rust did suggest that the board regularly review components of its policies.
“This should be an ongoing process by which this committee should take another two the next time and another two, otherwise, the whole thing becomes overwhelming and hard to deal with,” she said.
