Police seek two in shooting case

Wharton police are seeking two suspects in connection with a shooting that took place last month at Riverbend Apartments where an 18-year old man and 9-year-old boy were wounded.
J’Kyriahn Holloway, 18, of Clute, currently has 12 warrants for deadly conduct and one warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in the shooting on June 26.
Jerome Sanford Jr. (aka “JJ”), 18, of Houston, has 12 warrants for deadly conduct and one warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
Jason Matthew Garza was arrested by the Wharton Police Department on June 29 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case. Garza was a released the next day on a $50,000 bond.
Both victims are recovering from their wounds. No other updates were provided as of press time by the police department.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to tip anonymously via www.p3tips.com or by contacting Det. Sgt. Eder at 979 532-3131.
The investigation is ongoing.
