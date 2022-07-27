Police seek two in shooting case

J’Kyriahn Holloway and Jerome Sanford Jr.

Wharton police are seeking two suspects in connection with a shooting that took place last month at Riverbend Apartments where an 18-year old man and 9-year-old boy were wounded.

J’Kyriahn Holloway, 18, of Clute, currently has 12 warrants for deadly conduct and one warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in the shooting on June 26.

