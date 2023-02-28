Wharton in unique economic times

Wharton and much of the region are experiencing unusual times economically.
At the Feb. 20 meeting of the Wharton Economic Development Corporation, Executive Director Joshua Owens gave the board a preview of its revised 2023-2026 strategic plan that the board will consider adopting at its March 20 meeting.
“So in updating the strategic plan, we’ve had these goals: Recruit manufacturers, business retention and expansion, support infrastructure development, revitalized downtown, and workforce development,” he said.
In his preview, Owens pointed out the economic opportunities and challenges facing the city.
“Looking at our economic conditions here, and looking at the regional economic conditions, we see that one of the major aspects that are affecting the economy right now is the hike in interest rates. We haven’t had interest rates this high in almost 20-30 years,” he said.
Owens said interest rates are having a big impact on business and development decisions.
“If we’re looking at our regional economy, one of the most important factors is the rig count, because that’s a true sign of how the oil and gas industry is doing,” he said. “How the Houston oil and gas and energy industry is doing reflects down here in Wharton in our local economy. So we’ve had a big bounce back since the COVID pandemic, but we haven’t seen a rise in rig counts, which is surprising given the cost of a gallon of gas… So when you look at the price of a barrel of oil, it’s pretty consistent with pre-COVID pandemic levels.”
He reported that local sales tax revenue has risen significantly since the pandemic.
“A lot of that is pent-up demand,” he said. “People were saving money during the COVID pandemic. They didn’t have the opportunities to go on vacation, they didn’t have the opportunities to go out to eat. And so that pent-up demand has been released over the past year or so. And it’s starting to fall.”
Owens said the oil, gas, and energy sector has created an economic bubble around the Houston area that benefits Wharton.
“Looking at the hiring forecast for the greater Houston region, it looks like even at worst case scenario, we’re still going to add 30,000 jobs to the overall economy,” he said. “So things are on the decline nationally, but regionally, because of high energy prices, and because of our focus on energy, we are a little bit (sheltered) from the economic downturn that is approaching the nation.
“Looking at Wharton economic conditions… We do not have enough middle class and wealthy folks living in Wharton. If you look at Wharton there’s far too many people below the poverty line and that is one of our goals as an economic development corporation is to rebuild those jobs that we need to sustain middle class families.”
Statistically, Owens said Wharton has a high degree of people with an associate’s degree, for which he credits Wharton County Junior College, but said, “we have a lower comparison of folks with bachelor’s degrees.”
Racially, the city is pretty evenly divided between whites, Blacks, and Hispanics.
“So that breakdown is pretty unique,” he said. “Age, we’re overall a younger city than a lot of cities in our region, but we also trend older as well. So we have kind of a dumbbell looking demographic profile.”
Owens said Wharton has a higher number of renters than a typical community of Wharton’s size.
“Our rental is a bigger portion of our residents, and that was reflected also with the poverty (level),” he said.
Owens said Wharton has characteristics of being a bedroom community with a high number of people commuting to jobs in Fort Bend and Harris counties and other neighboring cities. He said he would like to see growth here that will keep people working locally.
“We have more manufacturing jobs than the average American community, average Texas community, we want to continue to see those manufacturing jobs growing in our communities, because those are jobs that attract other jobs,” he said. “For every manufacturing job, there’s four to six other jobs in the community, be it in healthcare, be it in retail, be it in administration. So we want to continue those. And then also we have a higher percentage of agriculture, fishing hunting jobs, which is agriculture jobs. And that’s another primary sector that helps grow our economy.”
He said transportation and warehousing sectors “is an area where we have the most potential to grow.”
To help attract businesses to Wharton, he said the EDC needs to be able to provide more land with utility services.
“They’re not going to buy raw land that is not served by utilities, because time kills deals. We need to be really speedy in bringing these products to market because time is money,” he said.
Owens said the strategic plan is a reboot of the 2021 plan that had to be changed because of the impacts of the COVID pandemic. He said the plan was reviewed by the International Economic Development Council, which provided feedback on ways to enhance the plan.
He said they were advised to identify actions and specific metrics for bringing developable sites to market; recruit manufacturers and retail business; strengthen the schools-to-jobs pipeline; invest in infrastructure for economic development; and collaborate in revitalizing downtown.
He asked the board to look over the full report with the intention of adopting it at the next meeting.
