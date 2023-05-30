Be better prepared to survive
Contributed Image

Though predicted to be a “near-normal” hurricane season by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Texans know that the number and severity of storms are unpredictable, so as Thursday begins a 183-day hurricane season lasting until Nov. 30, local, county and state agencies promote awareness and preparedness for everyones’ safety.

NOAA predicts a 40% chance of near-normal hurricane activity with 30% chances of an above/below normal season. They are forecasting a range of 12-17 total named storms and, of those named storms, five to nine of those could become hurricanes. NOAA says between one and four could develop into major hurricanes of category 3, 4 or 5 – with sustaining winds of 111 mph or higher. NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.