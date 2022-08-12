Refinery not coming to Wharton County

Southern Rock Energy Partners Managing Member Steve Ward addresses the Wharton County Commissioners Court in January. The county has been eliminated as a site for the proposed $5.5 billion clean energy refinery.

 Photo by Joe Southern

A proposed $5.5 billion clean energy refinery won’t be coming to Wharton County, despite its top official being a long-time El Campo resident.

Southern Rock Energy Partners is now looking at Victoria County in Texas and northeast of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, near the border of Payne and Lincoln counties as development sites.

