Refinery not coming to Wharton County

A proposed $5.5 billion clean energy refinery won’t be coming to Wharton County, despite its top official being a long-time El Campo resident.
Southern Rock Energy Partners is now looking at Victoria County in Texas and northeast of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, near the border of Payne and Lincoln counties as development sites.
Bloomington is not a possible site, said Southern Rock Managing Member Steve Ward, a former El Campo City Councilman. The Houston Business Journal had reported that community as a targeted location earlier this week.
The refinery – and its’ likely 400 jobs – is not coming to the northwest side of El Campo either.
“Unfortunately, Southern Rock Energy Partners was unable to reach an agreement regarding the creation of a reinvestment zone and an agreement regarding a tax abatement or incentives with Wharton County (Wharton County Commissioners Court – judge and commissioners). Subsequently, Southern Rock Energy Partners continued to move forward with the Victoria County, Texas, and Payne and Lincoln County, Oklahoma, locations and stakeholders,” Ward said Wednesday.
“That’s a $3 billion tax base and 400 high-paying jobs just outside of the city limits gone,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said. Friday. “It’s unfortunate we are no longer under consideration for the project. I believe they seriously considered a Wharton County location. It’s difficult for rural communities to compete against the larger cities who already have a large industrial base, a larger war chest, and much more to offer in the form of incentives. It is really all about increasing the tax base.”
County Judge Phillip Spenrath disclosed in January that discussions revolved around $75 million in incentives over a 10-year period.
“We are certainly disappointed to hear this news. Wharton County is always interested in new projects and opportunities that will bring needed jobs and lower taxes to our region,” he said Friday.
“Wharton County offered this particular refinery project the largest tax incentive we have ever extended to a single entity. One can only assume there were difficulties in obtaining needed financing or the requisite formal commitment from the local school, hospital and college districts. The county never received confirmation that the other three taxing entities had formally agreed to the requisite abatements,” Spenrath said.
At a commissioners court in January, officials from the City of El Campo and Louise ISD urged the county support the refinery effort. The now abandoned Wharton County site was located in the Louise ISD boundaries and would have offered a huge windfall for the small district.
“Well, if it were a 313 (tax abatement) – a billion dollar project – we would have gotten quite a bit of money. A $300 million project gave (Louise ISD) $3.4 million I can only imagine a $1 billion project could have given us $7-8 million, you can extrapolate from there. I can imagine we could have built a whole new school district, nearly,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “We need to weigh out the good and the bad and make decisions that are good for the county. Everybody needs to get involved with courting those projects ... We need to quit looking at these opportunities for economic development separately and come together, or decide that we don’t want to change what we have.”
As a potential beneficiary of the project, Louise ISD was an active participant in the negotiations with Southern Rock Energy Partners.
“Louise ISD is and has been very supportive of the project which Southern Rock Energy Partners is extremely grateful and appreciative,” Ward said.
The City of El Campo voted in November 2021 to not annex the proposed local site for the next 25 years in an effort to entice Southern Rock to build locally, with the City Development Corporation of El Campo recommending a $5 million incentive heavy on job creation.
“We’re told this project cannot happen without the school, without the junior college, without the hospital. It’s not just the county,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said during the January commissioners court session.
Contact was made with those entities, according to Ward, but it didn’t work in the end.
Victoria County and the Oklahoma locations under review each cover about 400 acres and “has strategic advantages including crude supply and refined products distribution ... pipeline, rail, truck, and marine, a diversified work force and training programs and local stakeholder support,” Ward said.
Industries reach out to El Campo and Wharton economic development offices on a regular basis with most of those inquires never becoming public unless tax incentives or government funds are requested as an enticement for the company to locate in the area.
“Larger cities and counties have the obvious advantage. They can not only offer abatements or reimbursements, but can often offer infrastructure. Some cities and counties espouse the ‘if you build it, they will come.’ We’ve been able to do that on a limited basis,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
“The city is committed to working with developers. We have one of the fastest plan review turnaround time on plans in the region (and when time is money, literally, this matters), and we offer incentives (in the form of Section 380 agreements). We host pre-development meetings in effort to spare developers from the runaround. We have a great partnership with the City Development Corporation of El Campo and will work hard to make sure that development is welcome in El Campo.”
El Campo economic development chief agreed, the two entities “do all we can to welcome a potential project to El Campo. We pride ourselves on being very business friendly ... we work to insure the companies looking at us for their locations have all the necessary tools they need to make them successful here,” Gibson said. “We have to continue our efforts on getting the word out that El Campo is a great place to do business. I believe we are doing a good job of that. The city is always willing to offer assistance to any business and the CDC welcomes the opportunity to incentivize those businesses, both existing and new.
“Our location, just south of Houston, the Class One rail service and interstate frontage we have available are all very big draws, and often requirements of big projects,” she added.
The Southwest International Business Gateway Park, the proposed rail-supported warehouse development on El Campo’s east side, for example, will receive $3 million in CDC funding to help establish its infrastructure and a 10-year tax break from the city of El Campo.
“Wharton County is home to me, my family, and Southern Rock Energy Partners. A project of this magnitude and scope would provide generational opportunities for the county and surrounding area,” Ward said, but declined comment on the inability to reach an agreement with Wharton County commissioners.
Southern Rock hopes to make its final site selection by the end of this year, according to Ward, “pending successful negotiations and execution of tax and economic incentives, with construction beginning 2023.”
