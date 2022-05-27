Two arrested on drug, theft charges

Suspecting narcotics activity, officers with the Wharton Police Department, armed with a search warrant and backed by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, made an early morning raid Thursday on an East Wayside home, arresting two men on multiple charges.
The officers arrived at the home of Burkeithalon Taylor around 6 a.m. After a search of the house they placed Taylor and Dustin Godfrey, who also lived at the house, under arrest. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance (prescription drugs) between 28 and 200 grams, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, and two separate counts each for theft of a firearm.
“Two of the three handguns found within the home were confirmed to be stolen,” a department spokesperson said.
“Because Taylor is out on bond for an alleged aggravated assault case, an additional warrant will be issued soon,” the spokesperson added.
As of press time on Friday, both men remained in the Wharton County Jail and bond had not yet been set.
