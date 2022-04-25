Dr. Priscilla Metcalf
Wharton County Junior College Position 1
I was born and raised in a small town in Wisconsin by parents who instilled in me the belief one should give back in community service. Nearly 40 years ago I moved to Wharton to join South Texas Medical Clinic as their eye surgeon. Then, five years ago, I established Wharton Eye Associates.
Qualification
I have served on several boards, South Texas Girl Scout Council, St. Thomas Episcopal School, Boling Boy Scouts, Gulf Coast Hospital Board – serving as president of medical staff for 20-plus years and Outlar Blair Clinic during merger with Rugely-Blessingame Clinic to form South Texas Clinic. I am currently serving on the Boys and Girls Club local community, Boys and Girls Club Advisory Committee.
My strength, I believe, is that I listen and can see merit in various point of view. Issues rarely have only one solution. Rather one may be better than others. I have opinion, but they are not set stone.
Why WCJC Board Position?
I want to see WCJC succeed to be proactive. We need to look to employers and community to access areas of need and expand our technical training courses. We also need to ensure that credits earned here are transferable to any four-year college program. That degrees here transfer to employment opportunities. We need to partner with employers and communities to assess needs and possible expansion of technical courses. I will work hard, listen to ensure WCJC survives and flourishes.
