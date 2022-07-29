The third time was not a charm for a developer seeking to get the city to replace a sidewalk on Richmond Road next to the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Laura Clemons, speaking on behalf of the Brooks at Caney Creek housing development, asked the Wharton City Council on Monday, July 25, to replace the sidewalk in front of the development and to align it with the existing sidewalk in front of the chamber building.
It was the third time the request had been made and this time it died for lack of a motion. David Bowlin, the owner and developer of Brooks at Caney Creek and Clemons’ partner in the venture, went before the council at its previous meeting where he was informed that the Texas Department of Transportation plans to install the sidewalk when it completes work on Richmond Road.
Clemons said she met with TxDOT and found out their timetable for doing the work was not compatible with the development’s timetable.
“Unfortunately, TxDOT is not planning on doing that work yet, they’re not putting it out to bid until 2025. Our project is slated to be done at the end of the year,” she said. “So we are looking to ask the city to replace a small segment of sidewalk, the exact dimensions are in the packet, the cost is under $5,000. It’s about $4,600. And that’s to remove the sidewalk and have it replaced and aligned with the sidewalk that’s at the Chamber of Commerce.”
Clemons began her request by introducing “somebody sort of famous.”
“This is Brooks Peacock, he is actually the namesake of the Brooks at Caney Creek,” she said, inviting her young nephew to the podium to say a few words.
“I’m excited about the accessibilities of people in wheel chairs that they can access most of Brooks at Caney Creek. And I like the natural place that people can go, like, go to somewhere peaceful. And that’s all I have to say,” he said.
Clemons said that the nonprofit Collaborative Communities Foundation is planning on building a 900-square-foot micro retail incubator on the site. She said the incubator would help high school students and people with home-based businesses learn how to set up a retail business. She said the sidewalk would primarily serve that building as well as connect the chamber to the tire shop on the other side of the property. What she didn’t tell them is she is the owner of Collaborative Communities Foundation.
Brooks at Caney Creek was initially funded by a $2.25 million grant in 2019. After delays caused by the COVID pandemic coupled with rising materials costs, the construction estimate has now risen to $2.75 million and Bowlin is investing $400,000 out of his pocket to complete the low-income housing project.
“This sidewalk’s been brought up sometime before and I believe we’ve turned it down. What’s the feeling of the council now?” asked Mayor Pro Tem Donald Mueller, acting on behalf of Mayor Tim Barker who was absent.
Councilmember Clifford Jackson asked why the city shouldn’t just wait for TxDOT or have the developer fund it.
“It seems like that should have been in your budget for the whole project. Because there wasn’t a sidewalk there before. You know, wait a couple years, we’re gonna have one there,” he said.
Clemons said it was in the budget, but the increased expence forced it out. She also said it was a city sidewalk and a liability to the city if someone gets hurt on it. It is also not ADA compliant. Mueller said the previous sidewalk was installed by a former property owner, not the city.
As the discussion wore on, Mueller made three calls for a motion. Receiving none, the requested died.
