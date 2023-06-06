Journal-Spectator wins more press awards

The Wharton Journal-Spectator continues to rack up press awards, this time bringing home seven honors in the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
Competing in Division 4 against other semiweekly newspapers across the state, the Journal-Spectator won second place for column writing, feature photography, and news writing; third place in general excellence; and fourth place in headline writing, page design, and sports photography.
The awards came after the newspaper won regional press awards, including nine from the Texas Gulf Coast Press Association in May and six from the South Texas Press Association in April.
The TPA awards were announced Saturday, June 3, at the association’s annual convention and trade show, held this year in Round Rock.
“All these awards reflect the hard work we’ve done here in Wharton in 2022 to help keep our readers better informed about what’s going on in the community,” former managing editor Joe Southern said. “Having your worked judged by peers in competition with other peers is a solid indicator of the quality journalism we are doing here in Wharton.”
Contest judges had the option to leave comments if they desired. In the column writing category, the judge said Southern’s Faith, Family & Fun column was, “Very, very close between first and second places. I really appreciate the use of the author’s voice and platform to hold the ISD accountable.”
In the general excellence division, the Journal-Spectator was noted for, “Smart, thoughtful mix of stories with eye-catching headlines and arresting photography. This paper is picking the kinds of stories that make the readers want to turn to the jump.”
