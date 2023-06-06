Journal-Spectator wins more press awards

The Wharton Journal-Spectator continues to rack up press awards, this time bringing home seven honors in the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

Competing in Division 4 against other semiweekly newspapers across the state, the Journal-Spectator won second place for column writing, feature photography, and news writing; third place in general excellence; and fourth place in headline writing, page design, and sports photography.

