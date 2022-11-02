(Editor’s note: This is the fifth part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)
Major cause of flooding for town of Wharton was due to The Raft – a logjam on the Colorado River – but The Bend was also a cause of concern.
Inch by inch, foot by foot, then yard by yard the east bank of the Colorado was being sloughed off at The Bend just southeast of the courthouse and downtown Wharton. It’s the nature of the beast to meander and remove high bank side and create sandy extensions on the opposite side with its “trophy.” It would be logical to forecast the Colorado River is on its way to take Monterey Square and the courthouse.
Both Wharton and Glen Flora sit on a bend of Colorado where the only two bridges to cross the river in Wharton County are located. Both towns sit on east bank where fast currents from floods eat away that side of the river’s channel. When sites for towns of Wharton and Glen Flora were selected, it was evident the Colorado River was eroding its northeast bank. Question: Why chose a location that may not be there in the future? Answer: The east side of the Colorado is where the majority of people and farming existed wanting access to river for transportation of crops and travel upstream or downstream versus the poor road system in existence at that time.
Later studies revealed when the current of the Colorado passed through The Bend next to Wharton, that current is deflected 60 feet. This causes whirlpools and a bottom pressure of 2,800 pounds per square foot with water at a depth of 45 feet. This centrifugal force or “toe action” does the greatest damage. To save Wharton, deflectors were built to have current deflected away from east bank. This proved to be a mistake. This caused an eddy which curled behind the deflectors creating a more rapid removal of east bank. Bye-bye Wharton.
July 1940, R.E. Caudle, a railroad engineer, presented a plan accepted by City and County of Wharton. The plan entailed building two fenders or jetties – one 550 feet and one 650 feet. They would include angle iron retards laced with steel cable and wire. The retards would cause the banks to rebuild versus slough. The estimated cost was $62,055 for the area within city limits and $23,850 for county land along the bank; plus $44,880 divided per city and county for retard material.
Along the east bank within city limits, wood jetties were installed at The Bend [evidence of this one can still be seen by looking outside from Los Cucos’ second floor window] and a smaller one at location where Rusk and Resident streets end. The second jetty location also had a 40-degree angle where current created an eddy that was eating away at blocks 2, 22, 24, 25, 26 of City of Wharton. That section of Wharton no longer exists due to erosion with those former landowners having nothing to show for their deeds and land titles but old tax receipts.
In November 1940, a flash flood caused the Austin Bridge Co. to lose one of their piledrivers. It was sent downstream like a bullet, but with retards and fenders in place, the piledriver did no damage – success at last. R.E. Caudle was hired by city of Columbus to install same system on two areas there where Colorado River was doing its thing. Towns of Richmond, Marlin and Hearne also hired Caudle to do same for damage being caused by Brazos River.
Will remains of wood jetties built 80 years ago continue their purpose of keeping the east bank channel from sloughing off into river at The Bend? Does the current Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) study include the jetties in the future?
The levee
The newly organized Colorado River Navigation Congress met May 28, 1915, in Austin. The purpose was to lay plans for survey of Colorado River from Austin to Gulf of Mexico, a distance of 252 miles. Texas Congressman J.P. Buchanan [one of Austin’s dams was later named for him] represented six counties along the Colorado River. The meeting had over 50 representatives from all six counties present to voice their problems with flooding by the Colorado.
Prior to 2017, the greatest flooding of land along the Colorado River occurred December 1913 at 44.65 feet, two feet higher than Great Flood of 1869 which was greater than flood of 1823. [Harvey Flood 50.5 feet; flood stage in Wharton 39 feet.] The 1913 Colorado flood included flooding by the Brazos. All land between these two rivers, with San Bernard River contributing to the sea of water, stretched from town of Mackay to beyond town of Richmond in Fort Bend County. All stored Wharton Spectator newspapers from 1888 to December 1913 were lost in the flood.
“Levees are absolutely necessary to protect rich valley lands near the river,” said Major A.A. Stiles, State Reclamation Engineer. “To build proper levees, topographical and hydrographic surveys essential. Unless the survey includes all the river, levees cannot be properly constructed. For reservoirs to be of value, they should be empty when floods occur.” *abridged
What is a levee? Answer: dirt embankment built to prevent overflow of a river or a ridge of sediment deposited naturally along a river by overflowing water action.
Pro: Reduces flood risk. Con: Requires interior drainage. Pro: Reduces financial and emotional stress from flood events. Con: possible creation of water problems for others beyond those being protected by levee, and does not reduce flood insurance premiums.
May/June 1915: CRNC attendees approved a committee to oversee compiling information for preliminary survey with two members chosen from each six counties. Wharton County was represented by Judge W.G. Davis and J.F. Bagwell. A board of directors for the Colorado River Improvement Association was created with each county having five representatives. Those representatives were men who had previously served on the older Colorado River Association. Men who represented Wharton County were A.P. Borden, G.C. Gifford, F.J. Hardy, J.D. Hudgins, and Mack Webb.
Sept. 16, 1915, Lt. Col. C.S. Riche, U.S. Engineer, officed in Galveston, was put in charge of the economic preliminary survey of the Colorado from Austin to the gulf. On Nov.27, Riche came to an El Campo meeting attended by 250 county citizens. Besides Riche, attendees heard presentations by seven other speakers on subjects regarding what the study would accomplish to get the Colorado under control, thus create a better economy for people along its channel.
In keeping with urgency to get government wheels rolling, the various committees met in August, September, October, and December in 1915.
Congressman Buchanan stated, “The three prime objects for improving the Colorado are reclamation, irrigation and navigation. When the Republican Party was in power, they improved their streams … now Democratic Party is in power, it is time for them to pay some attention to rivers in their section.” [Texas was a blue state and Buchanan was talking about his own party; reprimanding their lack of funding.]
