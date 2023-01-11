Satterfield capital murder trial begins

The capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield got under way Monday morning 4½ years after an Angleton family was last seen or heard from on June 10, 2018.
The burned skeletal remains of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 5; his mother Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; and his father, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; were discovered six days later in a burn pit in East Wharton County near Burr.
Satterfield, 41, is accused of killing Baby Ray with a 9mm bullet to the back of the head on property owned by Henry Floyd. Satterfield pled not guilty to the charge of intentionally shooting the boy. The prosecutors decided not to try Satterfield on charges of allegedly killing the parents at this time.
With about 80 people in the courtroom, including approximately a dozen members of Maya Rivera’s family, opening arguments began at 10:15 a.m. in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Court, with District Attorney Dawn Allison setting the stage in her opening statements.
With Sunday, June 10, being the last day anyone had seen the deceased, Allison told jurors the boy was looking forward to his fifth birthday the next day, Monday, June 11.
“He never saw his big party planned for that Saturday,” she said.
Allison, in her opening statement, asked the jury to consider the following:
On the last day of his life, Baby Ray witnessed his mother being shot. He had screamed and was then shot because he had seen too much, the DA said.
She said Satterfield lured the family to Floyd’s property with the promise of taking them fishing. When they arrived at the property Maya and Baby Ray stayed in the car while Ray Shawn went to find Satterfield. Maya reportedly neither liked nor trusted Satterfield, who apparently met her husband in prison. (It was later established that Baby Ray was born while his father was in prison.)
Allison conjectured the mother finally got out of the car to look for Ray Shawn, who had been gone for a long time. Satterfield supposedly invited her to go to the back of the property, where the burn pit was located. In the pit was Ray Shawn’s dead body, and it was on fire.
The DA asked the jury to believe that Maya was shot and killed. With Baby Ray probably screaming, Satterfield allegedly went to the car, took Baby Ray out, and shot him in the back of the head.
The DA said Satterfield took sheets and pulled the bodies of the mother and her son into the trunk of her car, drove them to the burn pit and tossed them in. He also allegedly threw Maya’s personal property from the car into the fire.
Satterfield allegedly took the car and abandoned it under a bridge. After doing so, a man saw him walking and gave him a ride to Wharton and eventually to the Crown Inn Motel, 1303 N. Richmond Road.
Tuesday, June 12, Maya did not show up for work, and she failed to pick up her mother for a doctor appointment. When she did not show up to work on Wednesday, June 13, the search began when her mother, Frances Rivera, filed a missing persons report with the Angleton Police Department.
After Allision finished her sequence of events, defense attorney Brian Lacour got his turn, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, now we want to tell you the rest of the story.”
“Evidence has to match the statements,” Lacour said. “Law enforcement did a poor job investigating and gathering evidence.”
He admonished the jury to “look at this case through the lens of beyond a reasonable doubt.”
According to Lacour, Henry Floyd called 911 because he was afraid the families were going to come onto his property in search of their loved ones. Floyd reportedly went with a Texas Ranger and a Wharton County sheriff’s deputy to search the property.
He said the Ranger called the Rosenberg Police Department to determine if Satterfield, who was in a Rosenberg jail on a drug charge, had made any phone calls. Lacour said Floyd got nervous (because he and Satterfield had talked) and eventually took the officers to the burn pit.
Lacour said evidence will show that Floyd and his son Ryan were accomplices, but were given immunity by the state for their testimony.
Allison called her first witness, Francis Rivera, mother of Maya Rivera, to the stand at 11:35 a.m.
Mrs. Rivera said she last saw Maya, Baby Rae and Ray Shawn, who all lived with her, as they were all leaving the house to go to church. Speaking of Baby Ray, she said, “I would have hugged him longer if I’d known that would be the last time.”
Mrs. Rivera said the family left in Maya’s gray or silver 2015 Hyundai Genesis, the same car Satterfield was later driving when stopped and arrested by Rosenberg police.
A number of things happened after that Sunday that gave Mrs. Rivera cause for concern. First, the trio did not show up Monday to celebrate Baby Ray’s fifth birthday with cake and ice cream (the big party was to be held that Saturday). Second, on Tuesday, Maya did not pick up her mother to take her to a doctor appointment to discuss her eligibility for a liver transplant. And third, Maya did not report to work at a Dow wellness center for two days.
Based on all that, Mrs. Rivera filed a missing person report with the Angleton Police Department.
Under cross-examination by Lacour, Mrs. Rivera said Maya was 16 when she met Ray Shawn, and that Baby Ray was born while his father was in prison and also that Ray Shawn and Satterfield met in prison.
Mrs. Rivera later went to the Floyd property, located off Floyd Road. She said, “It was scary. I was shaking. I fell to the ground.”
The state’s next witness was Kelly Armstrong, Maya’s supervisor at a Dow-owned wellness center in Lake Jackson called Texas Innovation Center. Maya was a licensed massage therapist. Armstrong said Maya had worked under her supervision for about nine months before she failed to return to work.
Armstrong acknowledged that Maya was well liked, and did not miss work without notifying her so that appointments could be rescheduled. She said when Maya didn’t show up for work a second day in a row, and did not respond to texts and phone calls, she called another place that she worked, a chiropractor, and finally human resources to find her emergency contact, which was her mother.
The third witness called by Allison was Michelle Guzman, a Brazoria County adult probation officer and relative of the Rivera’s by marriage.
She said a Facebook post by Maya’s sister caused her concern, as did her dissatisfaction with the Angleton Police Department’s efforts to find Maya. She therefore began her own search, which included a call to the Brazoria County District Attorney whom she credits with raising the level of interest in finding the missing family.
The final witness Monday was Rosenberg Police Officer Josh Manriquez, who explained how Satterfield came to be pulled over and arrested on June 14. The car was tracked by Hyundai BlueLink.
He said the Rosenberg Police Department dispatched units to a location for a wellness check and that police were trying to locate “a missing or endangered person.” The only information reported to Rosenberg police and Fort Bend County deputies on patrol was of Maya, and “that a male subject and possibly a child” were with her.
While looking for the vehicle it passed him going the opposite direction. He turned around, verified the license plate number, waited for other patrol officers to arrive at the area and then pulled the Hyundai over. With the smell of marijuana coming from the car, officers searched it and found suspected crack cocaine (it was field tested), at which time Satterfield was Mirandized and placed under arrest. Maya’s Texas driver license was also in the center console.
Satterfield was questioned about why he was driving a car that was not his. He told Manriquez it had been loaned to him.
The trial resumed Tuesday at 9 a.m.
