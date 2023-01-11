Satterfield capital murder trial begins

Robert Allen Satterfield is escorted into the Wharton County Courthouse Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies for the second day of his capital murder trial.

 Joe Southern

The capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield got under way Monday morning 4½ years after an Angleton family was last seen or heard from on June 10, 2018.

The burned skeletal remains of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 5; his mother Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; and his father, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; were discovered six days later in a burn pit in East Wharton County near Burr.

