As the City of Wharton prepares for two major projects, it has been busy using eminent domain and condemnation proceedings to acquire 81 properties recently.

The properties have been purchased for the FM 1301 Extension and for the Colorado River levee project. Both projects are a priority of the city and construction on both is expected to start within the year. Below is a look at how the city acquired the land for each one:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.