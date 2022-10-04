As the City of Wharton prepares for two major projects, it has been busy using eminent domain and condemnation proceedings to acquire 81 properties recently.
The properties have been purchased for the FM 1301 Extension and for the Colorado River levee project. Both projects are a priority of the city and construction on both is expected to start within the year. Below is a look at how the city acquired the land for each one:
FM 1301 Extension will be built between U.S. Highway 59 and Business 59/Richmond Road. It will connect FM 1301 (aka the Boling Highway) to a new interchange on the future Interstate 69. In recent weeks, the city has completed property acquisition, annexed it into the city, and turned it over to the Texas Department of Transportation for construction of the road.
In return, TxDOT will give FM 102 to the city from Highway 59 to the point where it becomes Ogden Street. Gwyneth Teves, the city’s director of planning and development, said the portion of FM 102 given to the city will likely be renamed Ogden Street to avoid confusion.
The land for the project consists of 14 properties totaling 35.9 acres.
“Each varies from as little as .0107 acres up to 17.31 acres,” Teves said.
Purchasing the property cost $1,012,353.92 and almost all of it was not contested.
“Only one property went through the eminent domain process due to negotiations going longer than time allowed and was settled at the hearing,” Teves said.
The properties were obtained from New Diamond Investments LLC, M and K Hill Investments LLC, Albert S. and Patsy Horvath, Maria L. Herrera, Jessica D. Alejandro and Cesar G. Riojas, Gerardo M. and Julie Daniel, W.A. Harrison Agriculture Ltd., Mark and Sandra Wakefield, Janet C. Janek (Floyd R. Janek estate), Zahn Family Trust (Thomas Zahn as trustee), Calvin C. and Mary Mahlmann, N.B.O. Family Partnership Ltd., MSO Ltd. and Myrtis S. Outlar, and Wharton Economic Development Corporation.
The levee project has been talked about for decades to protect Wharton from Colorado River flood waters. It will be built in phases by the U.S. Corps of Engineers with the first phase beginning this year. The first phase will run from just north of U.S. Highway 59 along the Colorado River to Richmond Road.
It consists of 67 parcels from 36 property owners totaling 410.73 acres at a cost of $6,639,497.64. Teves said 19 parcels were condemned consisting of 12 property owners.
“Of those, five parcels/property owners are absentee and we were unable to contact, so they were condemned to progress forward,” she said. “Ten parcels had title issues consisting of four property owners and four parcels were condemned due to (the city being) unable to reach agreement consisting of two property owners.”
The land was acquired between May 2021 through June 2022. The properties were obtained from Rust Lloyd Family Limited Partnership and T.M. Rust Family LLC, State of Texas, Nan Ya Plastics Corp USA, J-M Manufacturing Co., Robert S. Vineyard, Wharton ISD, Alma Curtis and Alva L. Curtis, Maria E. Duran, Troy Allen, W.A. and James Harrison, Curtis Wade Evans, Marchette Marks, Brenda R. Chavana and Mumz, Zilva, Raveria et al., Wharton County Recovery Team, Clarence Manciaz Sr. (BCL of Texas), Bobby Joe Allen, Troy Allen, John M. Mason, Pendaries LLC, W.A. Harrison Agriculture Ltd. (W.A. Harrison Jr.), John Lathon et al., Vina Mae Coleman, CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric (Property Tax Department), Leovigildo Panes and Primo Panis, Jeffery Hayes, Raymond L. Frazier Sr., Annie Torres Garza, Molly Garza estate, Fred Esparza estate, Israel Cruz, Raymond Limas, Raymond and Cindy Limas, Gilbert and Ida Garza, Marcela and Julia Esparza and Martha Saenz, Manuel Esparza estate, Leovigildo Panes and Primo Panis, Wendell Gwaltney, Gerald Wayne Segrest, Guy Walker Segrest III (individually and as trustee for Grayson West Segrest) and Dianne Segrest, Kansas City Southern, Wendell Gwaltney, and Marlene Soles.
In an earlier story, City Secretary Paula Favors said the levee will be earthen, so the Corps of Engineers will be “moving a lot of dirt, and moving a lot of dirt in.”
In the same story, Teves also noted that the levy is almost entirely funded by the Corps of Engineers.
“It is what they’re calling 100% funded but the city has had to participate with some administration costs as well as some acquisition and property cost,” Teves said. “We’ve been very lucky that a lot of the costs have been covered by federal funds but there have been some, mostly administrative and in real estate cost.”
Phase I of the levee project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
