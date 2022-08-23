Sheriff’s office to get bigger pay increases

Wharton County’s “crazy” sheriff is going to get his wish – or at least part of it – as the commissioners court on Monday gave approval for an additional $2,500 salary increase for 18 deputies in the department.
Last month Sheriff Shannon Srubar went before the commissioners to ask for a 15% pay increase for his department, excluding himself.
“You’re asking if the sheriff’s crazy for asking 15%. Again, I’m simply trying to be equitable and comparable to other jurisdictions and with the hopes of improving recruitment and retention issues,” Srubar said at the time.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath on Monday outlined a plan that would alter the budget to allow for deputies, sergeants, and corporals to get raises ranging from 10.5% to 12.5%, bringing them closer to salaries offered by neighboring law enforcement agencies.
“You’ll remember a couple of weeks ago the newspaper talked about that ‘crazy sheriff’ – that was on the headlines of both papers – and he was asking for 15%,” Spenrath said. “I was in the Bahamas that weekend on an anniversary trip and started getting phone calls and text message from people. One person said, I think you need to give the sheriff his money. And the other person said, ‘Are you crazy?’”
Spenrath said that in addition to the $3,000 increase all county employees are getting in the 2023 budget, the deputies would get an additional $2,500 for a $5,500 increase.
“It’s only for the sheriff’s office deputies, sergeants, and corporals... it’s not the higher ups, okay, it’s not the jailers, none of them. There is not enough money. It’s not the dispatchers, it’s not the front office, it’s the guys on the street,” he said.
Spenrath said he and the county treasurer were able to make adjustments within the proposed 2023 budget to accommodate the pay increase without going over budget or having to increase the proposed tax rate.
In his presentation, Spenrath took Srubar’s chart of Wharton’s starting deputy pay comparing it to other counties in the region and narrowed it down to Colorado, Austin, and Jackson counties because they are more comparable in terms of size and tax base. He factored in what the counties contribute for insurance, among other benefits, and showed that the pay raise comes up a little short of what those counties are currently paying but closes the gap from $4,000 per year to less than $2,000 from Austin and Colorado counties. Jackson County remains $9,000 ahead.
“It would help him maintain what he’s got and to attract new officers,” he said.
Spenrath said he wants to address salaries for the rest of the department in next year’s budget.
Srubar said young deputies are more interested in salaries than benefits and concurred that the pay increase will help him attract and keep deputies.
“So when you look at trying to manage the entire agency, right now, in my opinion, we need to address the deputy salary, because I cannot attract new guys from other agencies or even fresh out of the academy when they can go right down the road for what judge [Spenrath] presented. And right now, I think that needs to be to be addressed,” Srubar said.
He said his priority is making sure there are deputies available to cover all shifts.
“I want to make sure when somebody calls 911 that I have a deputy to answer that call,” he said.
Srubar said he thinks the salary increase will turn the tables on turnover in the department.
“I have other agencies where officers are wanting to come work for the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, but then they say ‘oh man, you’re four or five grand less. I can’t afford that. I’m gonna stick it out where I’m at.’ I can honestly say if this works out, I believe I can attract some of those individuals that want to come work for Wharton County. I can I can really honestly say that,” he said.
Spenrath took an informal poll of the four precinct commissioners and all four favored the salary increase for the sheriff’s office. The public hearing and passage of the budget and the tax rate are scheduled for the next meeting of commissioners court on Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the county annex building.
The proposed tax rate of $.39056 per $100 of valuation will fund the proposed $27.8 million budget for 2023. The current tax rate is $.42479.
