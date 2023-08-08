WCJC hosting fried chicken fundraiser for senior program
Wharton County Junior College is hosting a fried chicken fundraiser Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the La Dieu Technology Building Room 112 located on 911 Boling Highway.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
WCJC hosting fried chicken fundraiser for senior program
Wharton County Junior College is hosting a fried chicken fundraiser Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the La Dieu Technology Building Room 112 located on 911 Boling Highway.
Pre-sale tickets are required and meals are $13 per plate.
Call 979-532-6430 to place an order.
All orders are to-go.
For more information, contact Tracy Myers at the number listed above.
Wharton library holding free vision screening Tuesday
The Boling Lions Club, in a partnership with the Needville Lions Club and the Wharton County Library system, is holding its first-ever free vision screening at the library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 2-7 p.m.
The screenings are for both children and adults.
Come for the screening, stay for the free ice cream cup and some information on Lions Clubs and the Texas Lions Camp, which benefits children with disabilities.
The Wharton County Library is located at 1920 N Fulton St. in Wharton.
Wharton ISD hosting Tiger Nation Kick-off pep-rally
Wharton ISD is hosting a community-wide back-to-school pep rally Aug. 21 starting at 7 p.m. at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
The event, titled the Tiger Nation Kick-off pep rally, is open to athletes, K-12 students, Wharton ISD staff, parents and community members.
The district invites the community to recognize all co-curricular and extracurricular activities with sno cones, Chik-Fil-A and much more.
Admission is free, but refreshments and other souvenirs can be purchased with cash only.
Beautification commission meeting scheduled for today
The City of Wharton Beautification Commission is scheduled to meet today, Wednesday, Aug. 9, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Wharton City Hall, 120 E Caney St.
The meeting will open with the reading of the minutes for the special meeting which was called July 19 and will discuss the commission’s financial report, as well as award a certificate of recognition.
The commission will also discuss its 2023 project, which includes a presentation and discussion on crosswalks, social media campaigns and gardening projects, such as a planter adoption program and bids from landscapers regarding flower beds.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.