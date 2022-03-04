Wharton joins ranks of police departments swearing in boy with cancer

A 10-year-old boy battling brain and spine cancers set a goal earlier this year to be sworn into 100 police departments.
On Feb. 22, the Wharton Police Department became his 256th. Devarjaye “D.J.” Daniel, the son of Theo Daniel and Demitra Johnson, made a goal of being sworn into 100 police departments to both raise awareness of cancer and also to honor Abigail Arias, who died of a rare form of cancer in 2019 at the age of 7. She was made was an honorary police officer in Freeport.
D.J. was diagnosed with metastatic anaplastic ependymoma brain and spine cancer in 2018. Given just five months to live, he has undergone 11 brain surgeries and is still going strong. When word of D.J.’s story got out, police departments across South Texas, including the Texas Rangers, started lining up to swear him in. He quickly surpassed his goal of 100 agencies and is now targeting 2,000. He has more than 1,000 pending invites from law enforcement agencies across Texas and parts of the country.
In Wharton, Police Chief Terry Lynch swore him in and he was given a proclamation by Mayor Tim Barker on behalf of the city.
“D.J. does not travel along his journey alone. He has an army of 256 law enforcement agencies that will now do battle with him,” Lynch said.
The ceremony was officiated by the Wharton Police Department and attended by all law enforcement agencies within Wharton County. As an added bonus, before leaving, and in a private ceremony, D.J. was promoted to the rank of assistant chief by Lynch.
