Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., criminally indicted in December for failing to comply with a public records request, was arrested Tuesday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official oppression.

He is accused of using the powers of his office to raise the water rates of a Kendleton business from around $100 per month to $700 per month.

Official oppression latest legal woe for embattled Humphrey Sr.

