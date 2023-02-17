Emergency SNAP benefits ending

Emergency SNAP benefits end at the end of February. They went into place when the COVID pandemic started. Several Wharton County families will be impacted by the reduction in revenue when that happens.

Nearly three full years of extended emergency SNAP benefits are ending with the February allotment and Wharton County families are bracing for the adjustment.

Since the initial declaration of emergency food stamp benefits, also known as SNAP benefits, recipients have received the highest level for their bracket. Families got an extra $95 or the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever was larger. For example: A family of four received $939 per month, but now that emergency allotments are ending, benefits return to being based on income calculations.

