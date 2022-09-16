Approximately 30 people were present to offer their services to help get out the vote for the November election when the Wharton County Republican Party met in El Campo Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Mikeska’s banquet room.

A representative for State Sen. Joan Huffman, District 17, gave a short list of all the work and progress Huffman has managed to author and get passed over the past four terms she has been in office. She is currently serving as chair of Senate Committee on Finance. She was instrumental in getting the Police Protections Act and the Damon Allen act passed.

