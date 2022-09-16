Approximately 30 people were present to offer their services to help get out the vote for the November election when the Wharton County Republican Party met in El Campo Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Mikeska’s banquet room.
A representative for State Sen. Joan Huffman, District 17, gave a short list of all the work and progress Huffman has managed to author and get passed over the past four terms she has been in office. She is currently serving as chair of Senate Committee on Finance. She was instrumental in getting the Police Protections Act and the Damon Allen act passed.
Also present were Phil Stephenson, the current District 85 state representative, and Stan Kitzman, who will be on the November ballot for Stephenson’s position. They encouraged all present to stand up for education that provides emphasis on math, science, economics and reading skills.
A new addendum to the bylaws to add vice chairs to the executive committee was approved by all voting members. Chair Domingo Montalvo swore into office the new vice precinct chairs and recently appointed precinct chairs. Vice chairs will have voting privilege when the precinct chair is not present in person or electronically.
WCRP now has a headquarters where interested parties can get signs, bumper stickers, and other political material. It is located at 213 N. Richmond Road in Wharton. The entrance is on the north side of the Muegge Real Estate building. The office will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until they run out of signs and supplies.
Steven Armour is working to reorganize the Young Republicans. Anyone interested in becoming a member, ages 18-40, can contact him at SSA1@afponyfarm.com.
Debra Hammon asked for volunteers to become voter registrars and get permission to go to Wharton County Junior College and local public school campuses to register 18-year-olds now eligible to vote in November election. Several persons volunteered for the training to become a registrar. Oct. 11 is the last day to turn in voter registration applications.
The next meeting for WCRP will be Oct. 11 at 9’ers Restaurant in the conference room at 6 p.m. All persons interested in working with WCRP are invited to attend and help with getting out the vote for Republican candidates on the November ballot. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned. Attendees could get signs for yard and highway placement. For more information, call 979-257-7179 or 979-541-4902.
