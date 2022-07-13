Prairie View A&M University’s Cooperative Extension Program is hosting a virtual workshop that will focus on analyzing soil test results and improving soil health on Thursday, July 21, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Topics include analyzing soil test results, fertilizer Recommendations, and USDA/NRCS programs. Speakers include PVAMU research scientist Dr. Richard Griffin, and David Daniels, NRCS district conservationist.
Registration is free. To register, visit https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0tcOmhqzMiH9Fu-W55CX8tyDzWIlMR0yvd.
After registering, an email will be sent with a link to “Join Meeting.” Use that link to attend the meeting on July 21. For more information, contact Braxton Mitchell at 979-532-3310 or bjmitchell@pvamu.edu.
