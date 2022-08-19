The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees set its tax rate for next year, lowering the rate by nearly four cents during its monthly meeting Thursday night.
The rate that goes into effect on Oct. 1 drops from $1.3134 per $100 of property value to $1.2751.
“Every year, every district has to adopt their tax rate,” said April Pinkham, the district’s chief financial officer. “They may get a little bit different these days with TEA [Texas Education Agency] assigns us our what we call a maximum compressed rate, we can't go under that. And we can't go much over that except five pennies. So we do have to adopt our tax rate by the end of September.”
Pinkham said the rate is divided into two categories. The Maintenance and Operation side, which pays for salaries and the operation of the district, has a rate of $.9287 and the Interest and Sinking Fund, which pays for debt, is set at $.3464.
The proposed tax rate was adopted unanimously by the board, with board member Phillip Henderson absent.
