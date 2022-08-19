The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees set its tax rate for next year, lowering the rate by nearly four cents during its monthly meeting Thursday night.

The rate that goes into effect on Oct. 1 drops from $1.3134 per $100 of property value to $1.2751.

