The Wharton Lions Club it going to party like it’s 95 – not 1995, but 95 years old.

Instead of old geezers blowing out candles on a cake, the club will be celebrating the youthful vibrancy and dedicated service to the community it has had since it was chartered in 1928. A celebration will be held Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wharton County Historical Museum, 3615 N. Richmond Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.