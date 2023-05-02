The Wharton Lions Club it going to party like it’s 95 – not 1995, but 95 years old.
Instead of old geezers blowing out candles on a cake, the club will be celebrating the youthful vibrancy and dedicated service to the community it has had since it was chartered in 1928. A celebration will be held Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wharton County Historical Museum, 3615 N. Richmond Road.
The event will include a brief history of the club and remarks by past district governor Ronnie Martin, District Gov. Vicki Dulin, Wharton Mayor Tim Barker, and Wharton County Commissioner Richard Zahn. Refreshments will be served and people are welcome to come and go as they please.
Lions Club President Karen Smith said, “95 years of service is a great accomplishment! Lions Club members know that kindness matters. We believe in changing the world by serving the needs of our local community. Today there are more than 1.4 million Lions. When selfless like-minded people gather, great things happen. I can’t wait to see what 100 years will look like.”
Lions Club member and local historian Jeffrey Blair joined the club nearly 47 years ago and recently shared some of the club’s history.
“The year that I was president the first time (1984), I started looking at these names (of members). And these are all people that were attorneys, insurance people, oil and gas distributors, county judge, physicians, president of the junior college, and they were all in the Lions Club,” he said.
He said he was voluntold that he would join the club.
“I remember I worked at Wharton Bank for 25 years. And I remember coming in there and the secretary treasurer was George Shields and Mr. Shields said, ‘You need to be in the Lions Club because Buddy Davis, president of the bank, is in the Rotary Club. You need to be in the Lions Club.’ That’s how it happened.”
Blair said back then the civic clubs such as Lions and Rotary were all white male organizations. It wasn’t until the 1990s that women and people of color were able to join the ranks.
“In in the old days it was an all-white male service organization. But this club, I think we had our first Black member probably around the same time women started coming into the club. And, of course, now we’ve got a very diverse group, which is great,” Blair said.
Blair said the Wharton club started in 1928 when a group from a Houston club came down to hold a meeting and get people signed up. Since then, the Lions Club has been one of Wharton’s leading civic organizations. He said it has only been in recent years that members have belonged to more than one organization.
“There are a few members of our club that are Rotarians also, which, in the old days you would never have had that,” he said, noting that member Adrayelle Watson is set to become the next president of the Rotary Club of Wharton.
Back in the 1940s, the Lions were engaged in a number of fundraisers and community events. Blair mentioned a circus the club used to sponsor downtown. He said the club used to sell mops and brooms as a primary fundraiser. They briefly sold lightbulbs. During World War II the club took part in the War Bond program, raising enough money to pay for a B-17 bomber that was dubbed the Spirit of Wharton.
“In order to have the four-engine bomber named the Spirit of Wharton, it was necessary to sell $350,000 worth of bonds,” Blair said. “In the third drive, a total of $559,270.25 was obtained locally, the sales drive was sponsored by the Wharton Lions Club, and the boundaries were the boundaries of the Wharton Independent School District.”
Blair said he contacted Boeing, the maker of the plane, to find out what happened to it. He was informed that there were a lot of “Spirit of” planes that were quickly re-named and re-decorated by their crews just as soon as they went into service, so there was no way of tracking that particular plane.
Blair said there were club members who flew bombers during the war.
“One was Bob Taylor. Robert M. Taylor flew B-17s out of England in late 1943 and early 1944. He was a pilot. And George Brady, who had a local insurance agency here … was a copilot on B-17s,” he said.
He and his wife, Pat, recently attended the 100th birthday party in San Antonio for former Whartonian Travis Smith.
“Trav flew P-51s in the Pacific in 1945,” he said. “And so those people are all almost all gone, you know. So they used to say about the Lions Club, or at least the Lions Club people would say this, that anything good that happens in Wharton, the Lions Clubs gonna be very involved in it. You know in the Lions Club, the motto is ‘we serve.’”
Today the club’s membership is in the 30s, a far cry from the days when there were more than 100. Even with lower numbers, he said the club remains vital and active. He said the club’s main fundraiser is a pancake supper, which was recently held. He said it supports scholarships for Wharton students. Last year the club provided $17,000 worth of scholarships and they expect to top that this year.
The club also supports the Lions International’s efforts to help the vision impaired. They raise funds and provide volunteers to support the Lions Club Camp in Kerrville, where children of a variety of special needs attend.
Blair said the club supports the Eye Bank of Houston, Leader Dogs for the Blind, Habitat for Humanity and also contributes to the Wharton County Library’s summer reading program.
The club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at noon at 9’ers Restaurant, and each fifth Thursday at 6 p.m. at the restaurant.
