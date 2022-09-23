Blessing of the Animals is Oct. 2

Allen Grosser walks his dog Bo along the Santa Fe Trail in Wharton. Grosser and his wife, Gina, adopted Bo a few months ago. Bo has never been to the annual Pet Blessing at St. Thomas Episcopal Church but will likely be there on Oct. 2.

 Submitted photo

“Dogs (pets) are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole,” was written by Roger Caras, an animal preservationist, who knew the value of owning an animal.

Pets, especially dogs and cats, can impact a person’s health in many positive ways. They include reducing stress, anxiety, depression, easing loneliness, encouraging exercise and playfulness; and even improving the owner’s cardiovascular health.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.