Blessing of the Animals is Oct. 2

“Dogs (pets) are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole,” was written by Roger Caras, an animal preservationist, who knew the value of owning an animal.
Pets, especially dogs and cats, can impact a person’s health in many positive ways. They include reducing stress, anxiety, depression, easing loneliness, encouraging exercise and playfulness; and even improving the owner’s cardiovascular health.
Once pet owners understand the importance of their pets, they may want to bless them, just as they, themselves, are being blessed. St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team (SPOT) will provide an opportunity for all pets to be blessed at the Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 2, 5:30 p.m.
The annual countywide event will be held at the Labyrinth in the Bishop’s Garden at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 207 Bob O Link, Wharton; parking will be available on Lazy Lane. In case of rain, the service will be moved inside the Parish Hall.
Pets are to be brought on leashes or in pet carriers; large animals, such as horses, will be blessed in their trailers. Anxious or shy pets may receive blessings in their owners’ vehicles, if desired. All animals (cats, dogs, birds, rabbits, fish, horses, cows, etc.) are invited to the event. All people are also invited, including 4-H and FFA members who have animal projects. Face masks will not be required.
Fr. Michael Paul will bless each animal with consecrated water. Every pet will be given a small bag of treats, a prayer card, and a St. Francis medallion that can be worn on the collar. Cookies and bottled water will be served to those who care for the pets. SPOT will accept dry food, canned food, and/or cash donations to purchase food for foster pet parents to feed pets awaiting adoption.
The event is free and open to all people who want their pets blessed or who want to come to observe. For more information, contact SPOT at 979-253-3446 or St. Thomas Episcopal Church at 979-532-1723.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.