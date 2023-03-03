WCJC’s accreditation process going smoothly

Wharton County Junior College is undergoing a mid-point check-up of its 10-year accreditation and so far the process is going smoothly.
Amanda Allen, vice president of planning and institutional effectiveness, updated the WCJC Board of Trustees on the accreditation process during the board’s Feb. 21 meeting. She said the college is part of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) Commission on Colleges.
“Accreditation is really for quality control. You’re having peers from other institutions that are like yours coming in to review your processes, review your procedures, review your curriculum, to make sure that you can remain accredited, your degrees are still valid, your credits are going to still transfer all of that good stuff,” she explained.
Accreditation is for 10 years and half way through a check is made to make sure everything is as it should be. Allen said WCJS’s five-year check is in 2024 and she is working now to prepare for it.
“If you are not an accredited institution, you are not eligible to receive federal financial aid for your students. So that is pretty much an enrollment killer right there,” she said. “Also, your credits awarded aren’t going to turn over to another accredited school. If you look at any institution, including our own, you’re going to see very clearly outlined in their catalogue in order to transfer credits you have to be coming from another accredited institution. And one of our gold stars is our transfer rate. So we have to be able to have that transferability.”
Allen said she submits reports to SACS which reviews it, asks questions, and makes recommendations before an on-site review is done.
“Then all of that material is sent to our on-site review team … They actually take a look around all of our campuses, they talk to students, they talk to faculty, they talk to staff, and they talk to you all as part of that process. Once they leave, they go back write a report, it gets submitted up through the ranks,” she said.
She said she is currently editing her reports to make sure they are ready to submit to SACS. She explained that it requires a lot of detailed documentation.
“Anytime we address a narrative, or a standard with a narrative, we have to provide evidence of compliance. So it’s not as simple as just saying, ‘Oh, we do this. And we’ve done that.’ We have to really provide documentation for everything that we do,” she said.
President Betty A. McCrohan thanked Allen for her work and her presentation.
“We actually are continuing our evaluation. After we reviewed the self-evaluation of the board, what we discovered were there were many things that were SACS oriented questions, just individual questions, that came up. And rather than have a workshop, we thought it would be a wonderful idea for Dr. Allen to walk us through exactly what a SACS accreditation is, what our responsibilities are,” McCrohan said.
