The Wharton ISD received in A for financial integrity, according to a report given to the district’s board of trustees at their December meeting.
WISD Chief Financial Officer April Pinkham gave a report during a public hearing at the meeting to let the board know that it had scored 92 out of 95 points on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
“I’m excited to share this celebration with you,” Pinkham said. “The first rating is what is called the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. It was developed by TEA (Texas Education Agency), and it’s something we have to report on every year through our teams.
“The scores that you’re able to get is an A for superior, B for standard, C meet standard, or you get an F. So they’ve changed a little bit of it. And I am happy to announce that the Wharton Independent School District has received a 92, which is an A for superior. The most you could get would be 95, so we’re really excited about that.”
“Why didn’t we get the three points?” asked board member Sherrell Speer.
“We lost a couple of points. It looked like our administrative was a little heavy, but I think it was how our coding was in the system. So I think if we fix that, I think we'll recover a couple of those points,” Pinkham said.
Thursday’s meeting
Looking ahead, the board of trustees will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Education Support Center, 2100 N. Fulton St. Among the items on the meeting agenda are:
– Replacement of outfield fence at Tiger Baseball Field;
– Order General Election for Wharton ISD Board of Trustees positions 3 and 4 (trustees Christine Stransky and Rachel Rust) for May 7, 2022, and authorize the superintendent to enter into all necessary contracts and agreements;
– Consideration and possible action to approve Block W logo and W with Tiger as approved Wharton ISD logos;
– Consideration and possible approval of Guaranteed Maximum Price Amendment to Construction Manager-at-Risk Agreement with Polasek Construction and budget for project soft costs for Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium Dressing Facility and Track Field Event additions; and
– Consideration and possible action to approve Annual Investment Report and Investment Policy.
The board will enter into a closed, executive session to discuss the sale of property at 500 Abell St. (the former Hopper Elementary School), personnel matters, and possible approval of the Superintendent Appraisal Instrument. After the executive session, only the Superintendent Appraisal Instrument is up for further action.
