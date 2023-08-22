Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced Monday the State of Texas Agriculture Relief, or STAR Fund, is ready to assist Texas agriculture producers affected by critical wildfire activity that has sparked across the state.
In the release, the Department of Agriculture says at least 8,500 acres of Texas land has burned since Aug. 1.
“Neighbors, our governor has declared a state of disaster in 191 Texas counties affected by wildfires,” Miller said in the release. “I fully support him in this decision. The hard truth is that rural communities are frequently hit the hardest during wildfire season. This disaster declaration enables Texans to free up vital resources to aid impacted communities.
“TDA stands ready to assist our rural and ag communities in whatever way we can.”
Through the STAR Fund, TDA reimburses qualified agricultural producers 50% of eligible expenses, up to $4,000.
While funds are generally not intended to compensate individuals or business for crop or livestock losses, STAR Fund money is traditionally used to assist in rebuilding fences, restoring operations and paying for other agricultural disaster relief costs needed to restart agricultural operations.
To be eligible, an agricultural business, operation, ranch or farm must be located in a county included in the Texas Governor’s disaster declaration, which includes Wharton County.
Applicants have 90 business days from the date of the proclamation (Aug. 11) to turn in an application. Farmers and ranchers can apply for assistance through the STAR Fund by visiting the STAR Fund web page on the TDA website.
Verification of any damage caused by the disaster is required prior to TDA disbursing funds. Damage can be documented through pictures, certifications or other documentation.
“This is not a handout, rather it’s a helping hand,” Miller said in the release. “I hope people will take advantage of these funds if they need them. In the meantime, I ask all Texans to hold those in these affected communities close in your hearts and lift them up in your prayers.”
Anybody interested in donating to the STAR Fund is urged to visit the TDA home page at www.texasagriculture.gov and make a secure online donation. Donations are also accepted via check.
