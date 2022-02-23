Low turnout for early voting

Less than 5% of Wharton County’s registered voters had cast ballots when early midterm primary polls opened Tuesday morning. Early voting ends on Friday.
“It was very slow,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Tuesday morning. “I think it’s going to be better, there’s steady stream now. I think they took time to read and then came out.”
Keeping with a county trend, Republican ballots are outnumbering Democratic ballots roughly four to one at local polls during the early voting period.
“There are still plenty voters out there. We hope they come on out,” Richter said.
An additional 70 voters had cast early ballots by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Wharton County has 25,710 voters eligible to cast ballots in the March primary elections.
The largest single day early voting tally so far in this election is 223. Only 23 ballots were cast Saturday and 32 on Sunday.
Overall, more early ballots have been cast at the Wharton polling location with 494 collected as of Tuesday morning. The El Campo poll collected 455 during the same time period and the East Bernard poll 138.
Most primary challenges appear on the GOP ballot with contested races for the District 85 State Representative post, the District 17 State Senator position and the nominee for Congressional District 22.
The Senate and Congressional districts are new to Wharton County voters who were moved as a result of redistricting this summer, making the incumbents almost as new a candidate as the challengers in post posts.
People are coming to polls daily to pick up sample ballots, according to Richter, to familiarize themselves with names and issues before opting to cast their vote.
The only local race is for county treasurer where Audrey Wessels Scearce faces off against Christa Lynch Albrecht on the GOP ticket. With no Democratic challenger, the primary will decide who takes office in January.
In the primaries, the voter must decide which ticket or ballot they want – Republican or Democrat. The candidates vie for that party’s nomination and must secure 51% of the vote to move to the November General Election.
In a multi-person race, if one candidate does not collect 51% of the vote, the top two vote-getters proceed to a run-off election.
Cross-party voting is not allowed until the November General Election.
Early voting turnout this year is comparable to the 2018 mid-term elections. From the 24,839 registered voters that year, 2,501 opted to take advantage of early or mail-in balloting for the primaries.
In the 2014 mid-term election, 3,853 early ballots were cast by 24,675 registered voters.
Poll sites
Early polls are located at the El Campo Library - Mayors’ Room, 200 W. Church; Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton; and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
Polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday, Feb 23. Early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25.
Election Day balloting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Polls will be located at:
El Campo: the El Campo Library - Mayors’ Room, 200 W. Church; El Campo Civic Center - Myatt Room, 2350 N. Mechanic; and St. Roberts Parish Hall, 512 Teagner.
Wharton: Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, 1924 N. Fulton.
Rural: Justice of the Peace 3 Courtroom, 340 W. North in Louise; St. Joseph Parish Hall, 6902 FM 442 in Boling; East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside; and the Hungerford Fire Station, 8018 Houston.
May 7 city, school board, WCJC elections
The filing period closed Friday for the May 7 elections for city, school board, and Wharton County Junior College trustee position.
Filing for Wharton City Council are Mayor Tim Barker, Councilmember Place 2 Steve Schneider, Councilmember Place 4 Don Mueller, Councilmember At Large Place 6 Alice Heard-Roberts, and her challenger, Larry Pitman.
Filing for the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees are:
Position 3: Ann Witt, Steven Roberts, and Jim Smith.
Position 4: Doris Houseworth Teague and Ressa Zambrano.
Incumbents Christine Stransky and Rachel Rust did not file for re-election.
Filing for positions on the Wharton County Junior College Board of Trustees election to be held on May 7 are:
Position 1: Priscilla Metcalf and Judd Perry
Position 2: Larry Sitka
Position 9: Ed Cavey, Bret Macha, and Jack Moses
Proposed constitutional amendments
Gov.Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation setting Saturday, May 7, as the special election day for two proposed constitutional amendments in Texas. The two proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot are:
Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
