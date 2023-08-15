Wharton County’s 2023 property evaluations show several million dollars worth of property growth from increased home values and economic growth locally.

“County wide, land values went up. Some home values went up some, across the board everything went up some,” Chief Appraiser Irene Klein said, “I know there were several areas in the El Campo area that went up significantly residential wise, there’s just a few subdivisions there that just sell for good and always have a lot of sales.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.