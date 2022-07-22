Near record heat and no rainfall make hay more expensive and less common as Wharton County moves further into drought.
Fertilizer and fuel costs are rising, forcing producers to raise prices just to keep up.
“It’s horrible, the price of fertilizer has doubled, fuel has increased, there’s no water in the area at all. We usually have two cuttings by now, we just had to cut what we could get ... We’re fixing to bail rice straw to supplement. Farmers are wanting $25 to $30 (for grass) and then I have to turn around and make a profit. You’ll have to (sell for) over $100 a bale to make a profit,” El Campo hay producer Slade Harfst said Monday.
For the first time since 2011, a part of Wharton County entered D4, Exceptional Drought. This stage is characterized by exceptional and widespread crop loss as well as exceptional water shortages in surface water and a decline in the water table, as described by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Crop loss is effecting livestock forage in the county, sometimes reducing yields by half in county fields.
“Some folks were getting four cuttings in the past are down to two. I know for a fact the quality isn’t where it usually is. High fertilizer cost and drought just stunt the plant. It means we’re already seeing the increase in hay prices. You’d go to places to buy and prices are up probably $5 a bale from four months ago. I see prices continuing to increase. I’ve seen people say that they’d need to sell hay for $100 a bale. It’s definitely not something you want to see,” Agrilife Extension agent Braxton Mitchell said.
Beyond quantity, producers and buyers have to worry about quality of livestock feed. Grasses grown in this climate can be dangerous to livestock if not tested for toxins.
“Nitrate levels of 1 to 1.5% can be fed if cattle are supplement-fed with grains. Another concern with sorghum plants like grain sorghum, Johnson-grass, and Sudan hay grazers is prussic acid. Prussic acid ... naturally develops in stressed sorghum grasses and it can be toxic, even fatal to cattle. Cattle producers looking at grazing and/or baling corn stalks are urged to test corn stalks for nitrates. Grain sorghum stalks should be tested for nitrates and the leaves tested for prussic acid.
“Producers are encouraged to call the Wharton County Extension Office to discuss testing and management options for baling and grazing corn and grain sorghum stubble,” Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Last year, the wet spring-summer season allowed grasses ample water to grow even if the rainfall hampered harvesting.
Hurricane outlook
Common wisdom is that Texas droughts are broken by hurricanes, but the high-pressure dome over the state might dampen those hopes more than Wharton County fields and flowers.
La Nina systems traditionally mean poor rainfall and strong hurricanes and this year is likely no different.
This year’s storm forecast predicts between 14-21 named storms, winds above 39 mph, six to 10 hurricanes, winds above 74 mph, and three to six hurricanes above category three, winds above 111 mph. Previous 30-year averages were 14, seven and three respectively as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Whether those storms will affect Wharton County is another story, though. The hot dry dome offers resistance to storms encroaching into Texas airspace, provided it doesn’t drift into the southwest U.S.
“However, the heat dome does cause a very dry and stable atmosphere across Texas, and that could weaken or diminish any storms that happen to move into the state ... The location of the heat dome may have some impact on whether potential storms move toward or away from Texas. Forecasts call for the center of the heat to shift away from Texas and toward the Four Corners region in August,” Lower Colorado River Authority Chief Meteorologist Bob Rose said.
The last major drought in 2011, was caused by one of the strongest La Nina events, according to Texas A&M University. The drought held out through the 2011 hurricane season and didn’t start letting go of the county until the beginning of 2012.
While the system over the state has the capacity to create cyclones in the county’s coastal backyard, the heat dome is still likely to deflect even the more local storms.
“This may potentially set up a favorable situation for tropical disturbances or tropical cyclones in the Gulf of Mexico to be steered toward the western Gulf and possibly Texas, due to the clockwise wind flow around the heat dome. But with the heat dome directly over Texas, most potential storms would get steered to our south or east and miss the Texas coast,” Rose said.
Rain has already been in short supply this year with the LCRA reporting around a quarter of last year’s rainfall total to date in 2022 with 8.70 inches this year in El Campo as compared to 34.83 inches to-date last year.
