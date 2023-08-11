Wharton County Commissioners Court is set to meet Monday to kick off the start of the 2023 proposed tax rate process.
The court will take all appropriate action to set the 2023 proposed tax rate and set a date for a public hearing on the topic as part of the consent agenda at the meeting held at the Wharton County Courthouse Annex Building in Wharton at 9:30 a.m.
Additionally, the court will take all appropriate action to approve a courthouse grounds application for the AB Walker Fall Festival to be held Sept. 23 in Wharton.
The event is sponsored by Precinct 2 Commissioner Bud Graves and will run between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
On the application submitted to the court, the festival is listed as a fall family shopping event that will allow many local vendors to showcase their goods.
The application states the festival is expecting 40 vendors and is hoping to host 500 visitors.
Also on the agenda for the court -
• Take all appropriate action to approve proposed provision of professional services agreement with Cutright & Prihoda, Inc., an architect to renovate a building located at 110 East Burleson in Wharton.
• Take all appropriate action to issue requests for competitive bids on asbestos abatement on the county facility located at 110 East Burleson in Wharton.
• Take all appropriate action to accept a donation from the Wharton 100 Club for the purchase of law enforcement bullet-proof vest for Constable Precinct 1.
• Take all appropriate action to approve the updated Wharton County Transfer Station Fees, effective Sept. 1.
• Take all appropriate action to approve updated fees paid to jurors.
• Take all appropriate action to purchase two rod iron screen window protectors for shredder tractors not to exceed $5,000 from Shoppa’s Farm Supply using funds from the special road and road and bridge funds for machinery and equipment.
• Take all appropriate action regarding two 4-D applications.
• Take all appropriate action to purchase an 8 x 12 portable building to be placed at the WCSO shooting range from Wharton Portable Buildings in the amount of $3,240 with funds from the local sheriff forfeiture fund.
• Take all appropriate action to ratify the purchase of a maintainer from Ritchie Brothers Auction for approximately $180,000 with funds from the capital replacement fund.
• Take all appropriate action to review the county phone system.
The court will also take appropriate action to approve the 2024 holiday schedule, which lists New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 29, and Christmas Day, as well as Dec. 26, as holiday days for the county.
In addition to taking action to ratify payroll and invoices, the court will also take appropriate action regarding the appointment of El Campo Chief of Police David Marcaurele as Wharton County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) representative within the consent agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.