Wharton County Commissioners Court is set to meet Monday to kick off the start of the 2023 proposed tax rate process.

The court will take all appropriate action to set the 2023 proposed tax rate and set a date for a public hearing on the topic as part of the consent agenda at the meeting held at the Wharton County Courthouse Annex Building in Wharton at 9:30 a.m.

