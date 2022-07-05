Sidewalk request for naught on Richmond Road

David Bowlin, the owner and developer of Brooks at Caney Creek, the new development going up next to the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, went before the Wharton City Council last week to see about getting sidewalks repaired and realigned in front of his property on North Richmond Road, only to find out the request wasn’t necessary.
After going through his presentation to the council and some discussion, it was brought up by Councilmember Clifford Jackson that the Texas Department of Transportation already has plans to replace the sidewalks on both sides of the road.
“Do they? That would be outstanding,” Bowlin said. “I’m not familiar that. We do have as part of the Brooks at Caney Creek there is a TxDOT permit for curb-cut adjacent to the tire shop and that will cut out probably 25 feet of that sidewalk for a radius entry. But I’m not familiar with a TxDOT plan; that would be outstanding if you’re planning to do that.
Gwyneth Teves, the planning and development director for the city, confirmed it.
“TxDOT has contacted us and advised us that they do intend to come in with sidewalks on both sides of Richmond Road as well as Milam in the coming future to put in sidewalks,” she said.
Laura Clemons, Bowlin’s partner, asked if the work by TxDOT could be coordinated with their project so they are complete at the same time.
“We’ll be finished with construction probably the end of the year, just to give a timing to see if it’s going to be close enough for it to align with our project or if it’s going to be like a two-year out sort of thing,” she said.
Teves said she would look into it with TxDOT.
Disaster grant
In other action at the June 24 meeting, the council voted unanimously to apply for a FEMA disaster grant on behalf of the Wharton ISD.
“As a sub-recipient to the hazard mitigation grant program, the Wharton ISD has requested that the city apply on their behalf for the retrofits of flood infrastructure as well as generators for their structures,” Teves said. “They are ineligible to apply as a main recipient … Also, the memorandum of understanding is also our agreement … that they would be responsible for all matching funds, as well as any funds that were outside of the grant.”
Members of council asked if the city would be on the hook for anything financially. Teves said it would not cost the city anything, but noted as the primary grant recipient the city would be responsible if an issue arose. The council approved the request unanimously.
WEDC budget
In a separate item, the council also unanimously approved the $1.67 million 2022-2023 budget for the Wharton Economic Development Corporation.
“We have increased our budget by approximately $100,000 based on current sales tax receipts averaged about 20% more than we had previously budgeted in the year,” said Josh Owens, the WEDC’s executive Director, adding that “we do not anticipate expending all of our cash on hand.”
He said there are several major projects in the works for the coming fiscal year.
“We also have several large projects that we are working with on in terms of business retention and expansion,” he said.
Owens also noted that the extension of County Road 1301 and various drainage projects will require support from the EDC.
“We know that we’re going to need a lot of infrastructure for that corridor. And we’re always in need of drainage infrastructure in this community,” he said.
Corporation dissolved
As further evidence of impending growth in the city, Teves presented an item to the council calling for the dissolution of the Wharton Housing Finance Corporation.
“This corporation was created in April of 2018 to assist with financing for housing, for affordable housing for the city. And at this time, it is my recommendation that we dissolve this corporation,” she said. “The city has been working with multiple projects as well as multiple developers here in the city. And we have multiple housing projects coming into the city as well as multiple affordable housing projects coming in without the need for the Housing Finance Corporation. And it is at this time just another corporation for the city to maintain as well as keep up with.”
The council voted unanimously to dissolve the corporation.
