With preliminary numbers for Wharton County’s property appraisals in-hand, commissioners heard initial propositions Monday for how the county’s $1.6 million in new revenue could be spent as part of the 2023 county budget.
Wharton County’s taxable property was worth $4.56 billion in 2022. That represents an increase of slightly more than $500 million in value from the previous year. Most of the $508 million in new value comes from the incoming solar farms and subdivisions, accounting for $328.8 million of the total.
However, like most property owners, the solar farms want lower evaluations and tax burdens.
“The solar farms are pushing back on appraisals ... these numbers are iffy,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Monday.
The county’s no-new-revenue rate, if approved based of the preliminary values, could mean the tax burden on property owners may decrease from $0.4247 to $0.3808 per $100 of tax value to account for the increase in funding.
The Wharton County Commissioners’ Court heard Spenrath’s proposal for $900,000 in new rolling expenses including: a 20% increase on commissioners’ travel allowances, citing high gas prices, $125,000 in increased power costs, $100,000 in spending on public defenders and $42,000 in funding for the Central Appraisal District, among other expenses.
Most of the remaining $709,000 in new property value is currently ear-marked for employee raises. Spenrath proposes a gross pay increase of $3,000 for county staff, which would amount to a pay raise of almost 10% for the lowest paid staff. He cited an increase in the consumer price index of 7.5% as a reason for the pay increases.
“None of us are keeping up and we can’t keep up,” Spenrath said.
Clean audit
The court received its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report with an “unmodified opinion, the highest degree of surety,” Belt, Harris and Pechacke, L.L.P. representative Darla Dear said.
The report focused on the General Fund’s gross income of $20.8 million, which reflects a $1.4 million positive variance over the budgeted income expected for 2021 as compared to the $38,429 positive variance in 2020.
The same fund reported $17.4 million in expenses, nearly $3 million under the budgeted $20.4 million for 2021, which barely exceeds the $2.6 million value the budget came in under in 2020.
The General Fund in total saw a $2.258 million increase from $9.959 million to $12.218 million over 2021. In 2020, the general fund’s balance came in $952,360 ahead, from $9 million to almost $10 million.
Partial fireworks ban
Don’t let it fly on the Fourth of July. The commissioners approved a ban on flying fireworks due to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) in Wharton County being at 587. This ban is not for all fireworks just “skyrockets with sticks” and “missiles with fins.” That is in addition to the current burn ban in Wharton County. Violation of the order is a Class “C” misdemeanor.
