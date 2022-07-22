At its June 23 meeting in Austin, the Texas Transportation Commission awarded maintenance and improvement projects in TxDOT’s Yoakum Districts. The counties included were Colorado, Fayette, and Wharton for a total of $6,562,987.76.
As these projects begin, motorists are urged to stay alert and reduce speed near and through work zones, obey all traffic control, and be aware of workers and moving equipment throughout all work zones. Exact construction start dates on the projects and related traffic detours have not yet been determined.
