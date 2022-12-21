The defense team for suspect Robert Allen Satterfield questions whether others could have been responsible for three murders outside of Burr he is accused of committing, which is the basis for requesting ballistics and DNA testing in the 13th District Court of Appeals.
The prosecution, however, says questions raised by the defense team are more properly raised after a Wharton County jury decides whether to convict Satterfield for the capital murder of 5-year-old Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. off Floyd Road on June 13, 2018.
If convicted, Satterfield could be sentenced to die.
The Wharton County District Attorney’s Office has opted not to proceed with cases for the alleged murders of the boy’s parents – Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, or Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, of Angleton.
The DA’s office has not issued a statement on why the decision was made. The defense team, in 13th District Court of Appeals filings, claims it was done to eliminate any self-defense arguments.
The prosecution hinges on the argument that Satterfield, 41, used a 9mm handgun to kill the boy.
The defense, however, wants to test a .38 caliber handgun along with knives and portions of one of the victims’ vehicle, postponing the murder trial until those DNA and ballistics tests can be completed.
“There are now two identifiable individuals, both uncharged accomplices that owned .38 caliber firearms, there were .38 caliber shell casings found in the same burn pit as the decedents in this case and it is alleged that (Satterfield) used a 9mm to commit the murder,” defense attorney Scott Pawgan said in his Dec. 16 reply to a DA’s office brief filed in the appeals court.
Without the testing, the defense claims Satterfield cannot receive a fair trial.
The prosecution argues that no ballistics testing was done on the requested weapon, making it impossible for the DA’s office to release findings. The office is not in possession of the weapon, according to a Dec. 12 appeals court filing.
The defense “assumptions are not warranted before a jury has considered the evidence in the present case and rendered a verdict,” according to the same DA office filing.
“In a case where the accused faces execution, anything less than access to the material evidence and a complete and thorough testing by the defense is a violation of discretionary authority,” Pawgan said in this reply.
The pending appeal puts all proceedings on hold. No schedule has been set on when the appeals court will consider the request, whether it will call an in-person hearing or issue a ruling.
If the court rules for the defense, it could mean a significant delay as tests are conducted and items collected. If the court rules for the prosecution team, the trial could proceed relatively quickly in 2023.
In the Wharton 329th District Court, officials spent from Oct. 24 to Nov. 30 conducting individual interviews to seat a 12-person jury to hear the case along with four alternates before the stay.
Once a decision is rendered, 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp will have to decide whether the same jury will be used.
