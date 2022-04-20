TxDOT comes calling on Wharton’s doorstep

The Wharton Economic Development Corporation is feeling the impact of expansion plans to convert U.S. Highway 59 into Interstate 69.
At its board meeting Monday, the agency heard a request by one company needing to relocate because of the roadwork, but the WEDC itself has land being taken by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Jon Cochurm, owner of Trailer Place, on Highway 59 at the former Hinze’s Barbecue location, said he knew when he leased the property that TxDOT would eventually want it. He said it’s happening a little sooner than he anticipated. He also has the issue of needing more land to expand his businesses. The land he wants near the old Franklin Furniture Warehouse is owned by the WEDC.
“I need this land to expand my business,” he said. “Obviously, TxDOT coming through where I’m at currently is the quickest problem I’m facing. But on top of that, we have more than outgrown where we’re at.”
The property he wants is ideal for his operation.
“I don’t think that we’re going to be able to build a new facility before TxDOT gives us the boot, you know. I’m going to talk to those guys and hopefully they’ll work with me to stay there as long as we can,” he said. “But one reasons this site a good fit is because I actually own the house and the 2.3 acres directly next to it right across the street. So this will allow us to temporarily move on this location to operate right across the street while we’re building the facility. So that was really kind of a coincidental deal, but it’s worked out.”
The land he wants to purchase is 15 acres on the northeast side of Highway 59 and Halford Road. Part of that land, however, will be claimed by TxDOT for the I-69 expansion.
WEDC Executive Director Josh Owens said TxDOT needs 1.38 acres and made what he considers a lowball offer for it.
“TxDOT is going to be building an urban style frontage road right there in front of our industrial property,” Owens said. “And they have come to us requesting that we sell to them 1.38 acres for their frontage road. Their proposal they’re offering us for this 1.38 acres is $17,543 which is significantly below the assessed value for the property.”
He said TxDOT compared the land price to unimproved farmland.
“A lot of it was farmland that was not served by infrastructure and not located next to a freeway. So I disagree with their valuation. Our CAD (Central Appraisal District) values are at $40,000 an acre, and they’re wanting $17,000,” he said.
Owens noted that the WEDC is in favor of the TxDOT project but also wants fair market value for the land.
Following an executive session, the WEDC board voted to continue negotiations with Cochurm for the sale of the property.
Historic surprise
Having canceled the previous month’s WEDC board meeting, the board had a full agenda on Monday. One of those items was a request for $150,000 to help H243 Studio, a beauty salon and spa, to cover unexpected expenses imposed on it by the Texas Historical Commission for renovations to buildings purchased for expansion at 129 and 133 South Fulton St.
Owner Hayley Hobbs said H243 Studio has been in business for five years and is expanding operations from 10 to 15 employees.
“When my husband and I purchased this property, we knew the historical nature of this property. But we did not know the Texas Historical Commission, their requirements that they are having us do,” Hobbs said.
She said they were in the middle of doing renovations when the THC issued a stop work order.
“So with this, the Texas Historical Commission is requiring us to replace the back four windows of our property with historical grade windows, finish off the ceiling, upgrade our H/VAC system and refinish the bricks on the front end exteriors facade with historical grade brick. It’s not like your modern brick historical,” she said.
Hobbs said the THC requirements blew her budget out of whack.
“We had budgeted properly for our normal budget. Now the Historical Commission has set us over $150,000. And it’s kind of crazy,” she said.
She said the windows have to be custom made by a specialist and the bricks that need to be replace cost between $300 and $800 each. Developer David Bowlin, who was there to give an update on housing projects he is working on, said there are tax credits she can apply for to help ease some of the financial burden.
The board discussed it in executive session and when they reconvened in regular session voted to grant her $50,000 for the project.
