Sometimes even teachers don’t want to go to school.
Due to a rise in teacher absences at Wharton Junior High and Wharton High School, the school board voted Thursday to expand the incentive pay program in place for the two elementary schools to include the two secondary schools.
That means teachers who miss three or fewer days in a semester will receive a $1,500 bonus.
“As you look at the numbers, you can see that there’s far more people being absent at the junior high and high school just in the first five weeks of this year,” Superintendent Michael O’Guin told the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees at its monthly meeting.
He told the board that some teachers have already missed out on the incentive.
“You can look at the first five weeks, they’ve already exceeded (the three absences). So they won’t qualify for the first semester. But maybe that will incentivize them to show up second semester,” he said.
Commenting after the meeting, O’Guin said it is important for students and teachers to be in class every day.
“We value and appreciate all of our teachers and what they can offer our students when they are present,” he said. “Being where we are with state accountability, we want and need our teachers to be at work every day if possible. The incentive is in line with what is currently being offered to elementary teachers with great success, so we decided to see if we can replicate it.”
O’Guin, who is starting his third year at Wharton ISD, reminded the board of the program he started two years ago to help with a teacher attendance problem at Wharton Elementary School.
“So, as you guys know, two years ago, we adopted the strategic staffing Initiative for Wharton Elementary and then last year we adopted the strategic staffing initiative for Sivells Elementary. And in part of that strategic staffing is attendance requirements,” he said.
O’Guin said the program has been successful at the elementary campuses, but the teachers at the two secondary campuses felt left out.
“Since we did it for the two elementary campuses … we felt like $1,500 a semester was appropriate to incentivize those secondary schools,” he said.
The question was raised about teachers having too many absences.
“Do we do have any alternative if teachers don’t show up for work?” Trustee Sherrell Speer asked.
“We document it through the employee discipline procedure, if they have excessive absences, but our board policy says that they have to meet a certain threshold before we can do that,” O’Guin answered.
Trustee Fred Johnson said he recalled the concern over fairness of the plan when it was first initiated.
“I know when we rolled this out, there was some concern that initially, we offered these to some campuses, but we didn’t offer to other campuses. In those campuses, like the junior high in high school, who we did not offer this to, they felt a little bit, you know, perturbed by it that we’re only offering it to the other campuses. So I just want to make that comment. I think it’s a good thing that we’re offering this to all campuses,” he said.
He then asked what impact the expanded incentive will have on the budget.
O’Guin said the money for the incentive comes from a Texas Education Agency grant.
“We still have ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money … somewhere over $2 million,” he said.
O’Guin added, “we’ve got to find a way to spend the money, you know, and we’re spending it on teacher incentives and teacher staff development. We’re spending it on resources and manipulatives for our students, and were spending in a variety of ways. It’s just another investment in our teachers.”
