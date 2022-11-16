Wharton County ranchers, farmers and hunters may have the chance to add a new tool to their arsenal in the fight against feral hogs, provided Texas Parks and Wildlife Department agrees.
The TPWD is finalizing an amendment to its wildlife management rules expressly allowing unmanned aircraft – drones – to track feral hogs as part of a population control plan.
As it stands currently, “Under federal law it is unlawful to shoot or attempt to shoot or intentionally harass any bird, fish, or other animal from aircraft (including drones) except for certain specified reasons, including protection of wildlife, livestock, and human health except as may be provided by state law pursuant to federal authority,” the TPWD proposal reads.
This policy was written before the use of personal drones was common and as drones have become more popular, TPWD has fielded more requests about drone usage.
“We wanted to give the hunters and landowners the chance to help protect their property. Normally drones aren’t allowed at night but we’re making an exception in this circumstance. Hogs are destructive and hunters would be able to use drones can help them collect (data on) them at night,” Lt. Game Warden of Wildlife Enforcement Kevin Winters said.
Individuals who hold an aerial wildlife management permit from TPWD and that have landowner permission for the land they’re flying over can use drones to track hogs on the ground for other hunters or trappers.
The permit, available from TPWD, has a $210 application fee.
After TPWD made its first announcement, Texans responded in earnest.
“We had received some inquiries beforehand but when we posted our notice, we received a lot of positive feedback,” Winters said.
It would still be illegal to capture, shoot or take a hog from a drone, however.
“It’ll be submitted and has to be approved by commission, we don’t have a timeline to be honest, it’s going to pass, it’s just got to go through the proper channels,” Winters said.
Feral hogs in Texas accounted for about $118.8 million in agricultural damages, as reported in 2016 and 2019 studies by the TPWD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.