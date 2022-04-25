Larry Pittman
Wharton City Council At Large Position 6
My name is Larry Pittman. I am running for Wharton City Council, position number 6 at large. I grew up in Wharton as a child and lived here until my dad, Archie Pittman, had to relocate the family to the Houston area for his job.
I attended HCC and U of H, graduating with a degree in police science. I embarked on an extremely successful 33-year career in law enforcement. Throughout my career, I gained diversified experience and knowledge of local government operations through my various job assignments.
I was twice awarded the Officer of the Year award once by the police department and once by the 100 Club of Houston. I promoted through the ranks and routinely dealt with the writing and administration of local government budgets, grants, policies, personnel matters, and other local government matters. I retired in “Honorable status" in 2008 after 33 years of service.
Following retirement, I moved back home to Wharton where I currently reside. After a long career in public service, I want to give back to my community by utilizing the skills and knowledge gained in over 33 years of working in local government by representing the citizens of Wharton on the City Council.
