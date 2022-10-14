WEDC grants $25,000 to help Roberson Air expand

Roberson Air Conditioning founder and co-owner Ray Roberson, right, addresses the Wharton Economic Development Corporation Monday, seeking help with unexpected expenses related to a warehouse expansion project he is working on. The board granted $25,000 toward the project.

 Photo by Joe Southern

With Roberson Air Conditioning being landlocked by its neighbors, the company has decided to expand its warehouse.

Soil testing for the expansion project, however, turned up bad soil that needs to be removed.

