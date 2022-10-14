WEDC grants $25,000 to help Roberson Air expand

With Roberson Air Conditioning being landlocked by its neighbors, the company has decided to expand its warehouse.
Soil testing for the expansion project, however, turned up bad soil that needs to be removed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
With Roberson Air Conditioning being landlocked by its neighbors, the company has decided to expand its warehouse.
Soil testing for the expansion project, however, turned up bad soil that needs to be removed.
“They said we’ve got to dig up nine feet of soil to get a foundation, which increased the price by $51,000,” company founder and co-owner Ray Roberson told the Wharton Economic Development Corporation board of directors at their monthly meeting Monday.
He came to the EDC to request help covering that unexpected expense.
Following an executive session later in the meeting, the board voted to provide assistance.
“Wharton EDC’s board voted to provide $25,000 for foundation work for the Roberson Air Conditioning warehouse expansion project,” Executive Director Josh Owens said.
Roberson’s son, Michael Roberson, who co-owns the business, sits on the Wharton EDC board and recused himself from deliberation and left the room before his father made the request.
“Our current challenge is we’re running out of storage,” Roberson explained to the board. “Our supply houses are far away.”
He said he has been trying to find other ways of doing the expansion.
“I had bought behind Roberson Air Conditioning, the old jail. I was going to tear that down, but because of the building’s history behind it, I chose not to. And now we’re landlocked. We can’t go forward and I tried to buy the apartments behind Roberson Air Conditioning, and another guy bought it. And so we’re stuck. We’re stuck right here on this little block,” he said.
Roberson explained the economic benefit to the community if the EDC helps fund his expansion.
“Where the weight is going to contribute to our local economy, it’s going to increase sales tax by 12-15% for growth each year. It’ll increase our employment. We’re looking at hiring two or three more in the next three years,” he said. “Business expansion to accommodate the growth in our region, because we are getting bigger, Wharton is growing. I think you have a lot to do that.”
In other action by the board at the meeting, the WEDC conducted its annual reorganization.
The board elected the following officers: Freddie Pekar, president; Michael Wootten, vice-president; Andrew Armour, secretary; and Michael Roberson, treasurer.
Wootten and Russell Machann were appointed to the Project Committee, and Alice Heard-Roberts replaced David Schroeder on the board.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.