Clifford Jackson: Wharton Council Member District 1

Name: Clifford Jackson
Office seeking: Wharton Council Member District 1
Age: 53
Address: 1203 West Caney St., Wharton
Contact information: Cliffwj21@yahoo.com, 713-303-7501
Website and/or social media page: www.cliffordjackson.com
Occupation: Licensed child care administrator and bail bond agency manager (ASAP Bail Bond)
Family: Daughter, Kyla Ellis-Jackson
What qualifications do you have for the position you are seeking?
I am compelled as a citizen of Wharton to take a personal interest in the revitalization of our city. I graduated from Rice University with a degree in political science, but that means nothing without applying that knowledge to improving our city. Since 2019, I have worked with our local government to improve our infrastructure through strategic planning funded by creative financing with grants and partnerships. Relationships with developers and investors fostered during this time are invaluable. I have served as Council Member District 1 for four years and my desire is to continue to serve.
What are your top three priorities or concerns for this position?
Developing a better working relationship with the county, WISD, and WCJC. There is oh so much work to do to help our community. The city, county, WISD, and WCJC must work together to improve our deficits. Without cooperation, each entity will continue to struggle as we have for quite some time. If one is to improve, all must be involved. A problem with any of our organizations should be taken as a problem for all. We didn’t get here overnight, nor will it be fixed as quickly, but we must start the process.
Creating housing opportunities for current and future residents. Slowly, but surely more housing is coming. We are nowhere near what we need to be but we are working toward the goal of providing this much-needed resource.
Improving our infrastructure and trademarking our city. As we grow and improve as a city we must be sure to lay the foundation so that future development will be streamlined to carry a look that reflects what we want our city to be. Putting in drainage, sewer, electrical conduit, etc. that will support future commercial and residential developments at today’s prices will benefit the citizens greatly.
