Wharton ISD is in sound financial shape and recently received an A rating again in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) report from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

“Of course, as with previous years, we have passed all of those ratings. In summary, Wharton ISD received a rating of A, which is superior achievement, scoring 92 out of possible 100 points,” April Pinkham, the district’s chief financial officer, told the WISD Board of Trustees at their Jan. 19 meeting. “The score was the same as the previous year, except on indicator 13, which I’ll go over with you, was increased by two points and indicator 12 decreased by two points.”

