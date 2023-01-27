Wharton ISD is in sound financial shape and recently received an A rating again in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) report from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
“Of course, as with previous years, we have passed all of those ratings. In summary, Wharton ISD received a rating of A, which is superior achievement, scoring 92 out of possible 100 points,” April Pinkham, the district’s chief financial officer, told the WISD Board of Trustees at their Jan. 19 meeting. “The score was the same as the previous year, except on indicator 13, which I’ll go over with you, was increased by two points and indicator 12 decreased by two points.”
Pinkham explained that the report has 20 indicators. “Five are very critical, four are ceiling indicators, so if you receive a ‘no’ on any of those, then you really don’t pass your rating,” she said.
She said indicator 12 had to do with the district’s debt ratio.
“We had refunded some of our bonds, and so they look at the ratio of our support to pay our future repayments and we dropped just a little bit in that ratio,” she said. “And so we received eight points instead of 10. And then indicator 13 was the school district’s administrative cost ratio equal or less than the threshold, we actually gained two points in this because we did decrease our administrative costs, which is what (Superintendent) Dr. (Michael) O’Guin has tried to do.”
Pinkham said the first indicators had to do with the district’s annual audit.
“As long as the audit is done in a timely manner and submitted to TEA by Nov. 27, then we pass that indicator, which it was. Indicator two, if there’s an unmodified opinion in the audit, and which it was, just like last year,” she said.
An unmodified opinion means there were no problems with the audit.
“I’d like to bring your attention to indicator 18. This is the external independent audit. It indicates the annual financial report was free of any instance of material non-compliance for grants, contracts and laws. And, yes, we received all the points on that one. So there were no findings on our audit. And that has a lot to do with this, and also our financials,” Pinkham said.
At that point Superintendent O’Guin interrupted to clarify issues related to the audit.
“If you guys recall in November, we had the audit and auditor (CPA Harry Afadapa) came in here and made all of these statements about how we did something wrong. And it was in the paper, on the front page of the paper, and I received lots of phone calls and emails. And I think we need to emphasize that on number 18, when it says ‘were there any findings?’ the answer is no,” he said.
O’Guin reiterated that nothing illegal was done, which he also clarified during the November meeting.
“And that was the thing that that I kept asking him in that November meeting, ‘Did we do anything that violated any law?’ And he said no, then, and TEA confirms that in our FIRST rating, but it may, you know, local paper that, you know, it may insinuate as if we had done something wrong, we were in bad shape,” he said, adding “we didn’t do anything illegal or violate any laws.”
Pinkham further elaborated on what O’Guin said.
“I also wanted to, since you brought that up, it was written that we passed a deficit budget, which was unallowable, but it is actually allowable by TEA,” she said. “People do that so they can use their fund balance for things that we want to pay for once your fund balance gets to be a certain amount. You want to be able to use that for long-term projects and things. And that’s why you would pass the deficit budget, which is what we did.”
