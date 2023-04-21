The Texas House approved a bill on April 12 that would increase funding for Wharton County Junior College.
The bill would allocate more money to community colleges, especially directed to rural area schools such as WCJC. If approved by the Senate, the House bill would alter the funding formula Texas has used for its community college district for the last 50 years. Based on a recommendation from the Texas Commission on Community College Finance, the state would give money to community colleges primarily based on performance metrics.
For example, the more “credentials of value” awarded, defined by the bill as degrees or certificates that equip students for continued learning or greater career earnings, the more funding the state would give to the schools. Texas would also give community colleges funding based on how many students are transferring to four-year institutions.
The bill also would create a program designed to decrease the costs of dual credit programs, allowing economically disadvantaged high school students a more affordable education.
Funding for community colleges is currently primarily based on the school’s enrollment, said Richard Moore, the executive director of Texas Community College Teachers Association.
The switch in the funding formula likely would increase WCJC’s funding. WCJC’s district had roughly 5,500 enrollees during the fall 2022 semester, according to a report by the Texas Association of Community Colleges. Nearby community colleges Houston Community College and San Jacinto College each topped 30,000 students.
“The gap between large urban districts and the small rural schools is getting wider and wider,” Moore said in an interview. “The enrollments are just getting concentrated in the five or six largest districts in the state, so we needed something to address that.”
Moore says the TCCTA is supportive of the bill and was also closely involved with the commission’s recommendations. But the organization said it has some concerns it has shared with the Texas House Higher Education Committee. For instance, TCCTA said it doesn’t want the broader mission of community colleges to be lost in the shuffle in a formula that would reward workplace certificate programs heavily.
The TCCTA also wants to ensure the rigor of the courses to remain the same under a new funding formula. Professors conceivably could feel pressured into passing unprepared students so that their school does not suffer a loss in funds.
“We don’t think that at most schools that would ever be an issue,” Moore said. “They’re going to maintain their standards because that’s who they are and what they do. We just don’t want a funding model to get out of alignment with that.”
While the Texas Senate still must approve the House bill, it has a good chance of getting passed through. The Senate already had a bill of a similar function in the works in its own legislation.
Additionally, all 50 of the state’s community college districts support the bill, according to Brenda Kays, the President of Kilgore College and a member of the Texas Commission on Community College Finance.
“These changes will put us at the forefront of higher education innovation across the country,” Ray Martinez III, President of the Texas Association of Community Colleges, said in testimony. “It will allow our community colleges to continue to be the economic engines for their local and regional communities.”
The bill would go into effect Sept. 1 if approved by the Senate.
