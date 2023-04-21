The Texas House approved a bill on April 12 that would increase funding for Wharton County Junior College.

The bill would allocate more money to community colleges, especially directed to rural area schools such as WCJC. If approved by the Senate, the House bill would alter the funding formula Texas has used for its community college district for the last 50 years. Based on a recommendation from the Texas Commission on Community College Finance, the state would give money to community colleges primarily based on performance metrics.

