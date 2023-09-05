Most state tax revenues are up in Texas, according to a report from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.
Many revenue totals are higher than projections expected, as well.
Most state tax revenues are up in Texas, according to a report from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.
Many revenue totals are higher than projections expected, as well.
“Fiscal 2023 tax revenues were ahead of our projections in the Biennial Revenue Estimate released in January,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Franchise and insurance taxes were particularly strong in fiscal 2023. These taxes are based on the companies’ activity in 2022 and year-over-year increases of 20 and 30 percent, respectively, are results of receipts elevated due to the high price of inflation last year.
“In addition, interest and investment income was up more than 72 percent in comparison with fiscal 2022, thanks to elevated interest rates and large cash balances in the state treasury,” Hegar continued.
General Revenue-related revenue for fiscal 2023 totaled $82.84 billion, up 8.3 percent from fiscal 2022, while All Funds revenue was up 2.4 percent from 2022 to $187.79 billion.
Also seeing an increase was All Funds tax collections, which rose 6.4 percent from 2022 to a total of $82.15 billion.
Sales tax revenue (8.4 percent) and motor vehicle sales and rental tax revenue (5.8 percent) also rose, as did franchise tax revenue (20.2 percent).
Two areas that saw a reduction in revenue were oil production tax revenue (down 6.8 percent) and natural gas production tax revenue (down 25 percent).
Additionally, the Economic Stabilization Fund and State Highway Fund both receive funding from oil and natural gas severance taxes.
In November, the Comptroller’s office will deposit $3.06 billion into each of those funds for fiscal 2024, down from the $3.64 billion deposited in each fund for fiscal 2023.
Hegar also noted state sales tax revenue totaled $3.98 billion in August, up 5.7 percent from August 2022.
The majority of August sales tax revenue is based on sales made in July and remitted to the agency in August.
“August receipts from the oil and gas mining sector finished the fiscal year as they did every month this year, by leading gains in collections among all major sectors,” Hegar said. “Growth in receipts from the other sectors driven primarily by business spending were more muted, as has been the case in recent months.
“Remittances from the construction and manufacturing sectors were up slightly compared with last August, while receipts from the wholesale trade sector were negative for the fourth time in five months”
Hegar mentioned the remittances might not tell the whole story, however.
“Remittances from the retail trade sector overall were up from a year ago, but results within the sector were mixed,” Hegar said. “Online shopping receipts were up by double digits, compared with last August, but receipts from building materials stores, electronics and appliance stores and furniture and home goods stores continued to show weakness as the boom seen during the pandemic in these sectors continues to fade.
“Restaurant receipts were slightly above the inflation rate for food away from home in July.”
For the three months ending in August 2023, total sales tax revenue was up 5 percent compared with the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.
