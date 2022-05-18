V8 Ranch, the Sloan Williams family from Boling, and Ronny Wilson from Louise High School were honored for outstanding contributions to the Texas Soil and Water Conservation Program at the Area III Awards Banquet on May 4 in Refugio.
Area III consists of 51 counties in South Texas. Wharton County Soil and Water Conservation District #342 nominated the above winners to the area level of competition.
Categories in which awards were presented include: Outstanding Conservation District, Resident Conservation Rancher, Resident Conservation Farmer, Absentee Conservation Rancher, Water Quality Management Plan, Business/Professional Individual, Conservation Teacher, Wildlife Conservationist, and Conservation Homemaker. Additional awards were presented for Outstanding Posters and Essays on soil and water conservation by youth in the area.
V8 Ranch Sloan Williams family received runner- up Conservation Rancher. Ronny Wilson, ag teacher from Louise High, received runner-up Conservation Teacher.
The purpose of the Conservation Awards Program is to recognize and honor a soil and water conservation district and individuals that have dedicated their efforts and talents to making wise use of renewable natural resources.
Sponsors of the Area Conservation Awards Program are the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and the 216 local soil and water conservation districts in Texas.
