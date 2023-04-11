The Wharton County A&M Club will hold its 2023 Muster on April 21 at the Wharton Civic Center with Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar as the guest speaker.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
The Wharton County A&M Club will hold its 2023 Muster on April 21 at the Wharton Civic Center with Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar as the guest speaker.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program.
Advanced tickets are $30 or $35 at the door. Children 12 and under are $15. Reserved tables of 10are $350. Purchase tickets online at: https://www.whartoncountyags.org/muster/.
For more information, contact Robin Hensley at 979-541-9004 or WCagsMuster@gmail.com, or Lauren Hlavinka Mayfield at 979-253-0916, lauren.mayfield@hlavinka.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.