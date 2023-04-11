The Wharton County A&M Club will hold its 2023 Muster on April 21 at the Wharton Civic Center with Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar as the guest speaker.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.